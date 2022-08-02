The Hideaway is now open! Things are heating up on Love Island USA — and the love triangle between Bria Bryant, Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison will be a major focus on the Tuesday, August 2, episode.

“I do want to figure out what’s going on with us and I don’t want to be going back and forth between two boys,” Zeta, 29, tells Timmy, 29, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the new Peacock episode. “I can’t shake it. I think about you every day.”

The California native asks, “Do you miss me?” while sitting around the fire pit to which Timmy replies, “I do miss you.” The duo’s connection, however, isn’t something that Bria, 24, is going to accept without some sort of explanation.

During the teaser, the New Jersey native decides she has to “go over there” and figure out what’s going on between the OG season 4 contestants. “I really can’t sit there any longer feeling like I don’t know, like, what’s going on. This is not OK for me,” Bria says, pointing to Timmy and Zeta’s close position to one another. “If this is what you want to do, just please let me know.”

Before things can be resolved, unfortunately, host Sarah Hyland returns for the first time since the season premiere and drops a bombshell on the housemates.

The 31-year-old actress teases that a major change is coming to the villa because for the first time this season, America will be voting to see who stays and who goes.

“Hello, Islanders. I’ve missed you guys,” Hyland tells the group in the video, explaining that America’s bottom two couples will face possible elimination immediately.

While the ominous warning shakes some of the Islanders, the return of the Hideaway dates has others giddy with excitement.

After receiving a text, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell are voted in by their housemates to receive the first Hideaway stay, which means no interruptions from any of their peers for the night.

“This is where the magic happens,” the neon sign in the sexy bedroom reads as images of the couple getting ready flash across the screen.

To see what happens next, tune in to Love Island USA tonight — and watch the exclusive teaser above for more hints at what’s to come.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!