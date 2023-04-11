DiCapri-no. Maya Jama — the host of the U.K.’s Love Island — is shutting down rumors that she and Leonardo DiCaprio are an item.

The speculation began when the 28-year-old television personality donned a “Leo” necklace in a recent video shared via her Instagram Story. However, as she pointed out, the accessory had nothing to do with the 48-year-old Titanic star.

“I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign,” Jama wrote via Twitter on Monday, April 10. “We are not dating. Move on please.”

Although DiCaprio might not be romantically involved with the U.K. native, he has been seen spending time with Gigi Hadid on and off since September. The duo called it quits in February; however, they’ve been spotted hanging out multiple times since their split, including at an Oscars afterparty last month.

“Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly last month of the awards season gathering. “There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side.” The insider added: “Leo was only flirting with Gigi and only had eyes for her.”

Later that month, another source told Us that the actor and the model, 27, were still “into each other” despite looking for different things romantically speaking.

While Hadid “wants substance,” she’s “torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo,” the source explained. “And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

One month prior, another source told Us that the twosome’s fling was “never that serious,” due in part to their hectic schedules.

“They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” the insider explained. “Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

DiCaprio’s romance with the Guest in Residence founder began after his August 2022 split from his girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone. He previously dated other actresses and models including Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn and Bar Refaeli.

The Oscar winner’s romantic history has made him the butt of jokes at awards shows over the years. While introducing the Great Gatsby star at the 2014 Golden Globe awards, Tina Fey quipped, “And now, like a supermodel’s vagina, let’s all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio.”

At the same awards show six years later, Ricky Gervais poked fun at the California native’s pattern of dating younger women.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him,” the 61-year-old comedian joked, prompting DiCaprio to laugh into his hand in the audience.

Although the Wolf of Wall Street star has displayed a good sense of humor amid the jabs, Morrone, 25, defended her and DiCaprio’s nearly 23-year age gap during their relationship.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” the Daisy Jones & the Six actress said during a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”