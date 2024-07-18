Kaylor Martin’s mom does not approve of her relationship with Aaron Evans, and she wants the whole world to know it.

Kara Kaylor-Stewart, mother of the Love Island USA star, has watched from afar as her daughter, 22, coupled up with Aaron, 26. Kara took to Facebook earlier this month to slam everything from Aaron’s appearance to his “fragile emotional dysfunction.”

“My heart bleeds for you baby girl and I wish I could take the pain/hurt you will endure,” she began in a post dated July 4. “Kaylor, you’re a strong advocate for empowering your loved ones, having faith and trusting one another and most of all… your loyalty to your friends and invested allegiance to do whatever it takes for them to feel joy, experience peace and serenity.”

Kaylor and Aaron have endured a rocky relationship on season 6 of Love Island USA. Kara posted her Facebook message after seeing Aaron appear to cheat on Kaylor on the show. She held nothing back.

“Honestly, I was shocked initially when you selected Aaron for a courtship,” she continued. “The absence of physical traits/appearance you’d otherwise insist on or MUST HAVE, prior to considering date potential….and even more astounding…his fragile emotion dysfunction, a caveat to verbal outbursts, tantrums, utter disrespect and consistent crying bouts reminiscent of a hormonal teenage boy.”

Aaron has faced criticism from fans as well for pursuing a relationship with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera during Casa Amor. Kara asked her daughter to be “thankful” for the good times she had with Aaron and “grateful” that the rest of the world can see his true colors.

She concluded her post by writing, “My beautiful girl, be thankful for laughter and novel experiences you & Aaron shared and be grateful that his self-serving motives, and ingenuity are blatant & transparent for the world to see now, not later. Always routing for you #teamKaylor 🏆.”

Two days later, she returned to Facebook after Kaylor stood up to Aaron on the show.

“My beautiful angel, I’m so proud of you for staying grounded and knowing you deserve better!” her July 6 post began. “You will find your love, your best friend, a man that would ride or die for you… a man that is selfless – only concerned with your needs/desires/wishes and forget about their own/self. It’s not hard to find a loyal man. Sadly for you… the man I’m talking about is not AAron (he’s a boy).”

Unfortunately for Kara, Kaylor and Aaron reconciled and got back together following a fight in which both admitted they loved each other.

The Love Island season 6 finale will stream on Peacock Sunday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET.