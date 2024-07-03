Your account
Entertainment

‘Love Island’ Fans Think Aaron Evans Does Same Handshake With Kaylor Martin, Daniela Ortiz Rivera

By
Love Island Fans Think Aaron Evans Does Same Handshake With Kaylor Martin and Daniela Ortiz Rivera
Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Daniela Ortiz Rivera Ben Symons/Peacock (2); Courtesy of Daniela Ortiz Rivera/Instagram

Casa Amor is the ultimate Love Island relationship test, and it appears to be proving difficult for USA star Aaron Evans.

Aaron, 26, has been coupled up with Kaylor Martin on season 6 of the Peacock reality TV series since day 1. Earlier this week, Aaron and the rest of the boys made the choice to go from the villa over to Casa Amor to meet an array of new bombshells.

While getting to know new islander Daniela Ortiz Rivera, Aaron locked pinkies with her during a private conversation. They each then kissed their respective fingers. Social media fans soon remembered that Aaron did a similar gesture with Kaylor, 22, back in the OG villa.

“This is crazy,” one X user pointed out. “Like, I’m sick.”

Another added, “Omg no way, she’s going to weep. Oh Kaylor I’m so sorry.”

Other fans called Aaron a “game player” for apparently recycling his flirty actions and hoping that word will travel back to Kaylor in the main villa so she can recouple with a new boy in the coming days.

“THIS HAS TO MAKE THE POSTCARD! @loveislandusa: Same secret handshake?????” a fourth fan wrote via X, referring to the show’s plot line of sending the ladies photos of how their partners behaved while they were away.

While in Casa, Aaron bonded with Daniela, 22, over their knowledge of the Spanish language and being vegan. He also called the bombshell a “hot commodity” and stressed that “I already feel like I love you so much” before they shared a steamy kiss.

At the end of the Casa experiment, each OG islander can choose whether they want to stick with their partner or recouple with someone new. Aaron is at odds over his decision.

“It’s really difficult [because] Daniela is really really nice,” he said in a confessional. “She’s really really sweet. She’s super, like, kindhearted. So loads of [ticked] boxes.”

Kaylor, for her part, isn’t feeling as conflicted despite locking lips with bombshell Ignacio Ferrari during a spin-the-bottle game.

“It’s hard not to think about the other person when you’re like you know in here and they’re gone,” Kaylor, who has been shown crying over missing Aaron multiple times, said after the game. “I feel like Aaron and I have such a strong connection, so it’s gonna get put to the test that’s for sure.”

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days a week at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Love Island

