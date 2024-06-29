Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Entertainment

Meet the New ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor (Exclusive)

By
Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Feature
Ben Symons/Peacock

Brace yourselves Love Island USA fans, because Season 6 of Peacock’s reality show is about to get even more dramatic.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the new bombshells who are set to arrive at Casa Amor and shake up the game in more ways than one on Monday, July 1.

The format, which has become a fan-favorite in recent seasons, allows the existing Islanders to split into two groups, with one heading to the newly built Casa Amor. When they leave their partners behind at the main villa, will they miss them or be tempted to explore new relationships with the new bombshells?

Hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Love Island USA brings together a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns.

In less than three weeks, some cast members like Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin have quickly coupled up and shown signs of falling in love. But as other contestants, like Leah Kateb and Robert Rausch, struggle to find connections, Casa Amor could just be what the love doctor ordered.

Keep reading for an exclusive first look at the new bombshells arriving at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

Caine Bacon, 28

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_CAINE_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 134
Ben Symons/Peacock

The security guard and personal trainer got bit by a monkey when he was 16 years old. Fortunately, it couldn’t stop him from being able to showcase his special skill of walking on his hands anytime, anyplace.

George Vining, 23

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_GEORGE_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text_ 131
Trae Patton/Peacock

This lab research assistant from Georgia admits to having a celebrity crush on Margot Robbie and Sofía Vergara. While friends describe him as a hopeless romantic, there is something suitors may need to know — he used to have a phobia of dogs after almost getting attacked by one as a kid. No word on how he handles a few bitches on reality TV.

Jalen Oliver, 24

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_JALEN_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 129
Trae Patton/Peacock

What do you do when school’s out for summer? Look for love on Love Island USA, obviously. The college student used to be a musician and reminded fans of Bruno Mars. While he’ll accept any girl “just the way you are,” his celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.

Ignacio Ferrari, 28

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_IGNACIO_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 132
Trae Patton/Peacock

The international model can work a camera and also do 200 squats unbroken. He speaks Portuguese, can belly dance like nobody’s watching and loves when a woman sings to him. No wonder one of his celebrity crushes is Ariana Grande.

Jacobi Graham, 23

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_JACOBI_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text_ 133
Ben Symons/Peacock

While the Texas personal trainer has never been in a relationship, he’s ready to make connections on Love Island USA. He once got a rock stuck in his ear. Fortunately, surgery got it out allowing him to breakdance whenever the music gets loud in the club.

Josiah Roebuck, 25

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_JOSIAH_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 130
Ben Symons/Peacock

Evacuate the dance floor because this software engineer once split his pants while break dancing at a wedding. While he dreams of dating his celebrity crushes, including Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Kristin Davis and Tyla, the North Carolina resident currently reads romance novels in hopes of better understanding women.

Daia McGhee, 27

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_DAIA_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 123
Ben Symons/Peacock

Who’s hungry for a new love story? The photographer has lived in Bali, Australia, London and France over the years. Wherever she meets a special person, the Los Angeles native loves to make some really good Mexican food. Here’s hoping some taco ingredients are available at the villa.

Daniela Ortiz Rivera, 22

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_DANIELA_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 124
Ben Symons/Peacock

From ballet and cheer to soccer and basketball, this college student knows a thing or two about sports. When it comes to love, however, the Florida resident isn’t playing games. In her free time, she likes to build Legos and recently taught herself how to sew.

Destiny Herzog, 22

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_DESTINY_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 127
Trae Patton/Peacock

New to the modeling industry, the Arizona native is still on a high from walking the runway during Miami Swim Week. While she holds three passports, the model warns friends that she is always late for everything in her life. Here’s hoping she finds love right on time.

Sierra Mills, 22

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_SIERRA_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_Text 122
Trae Patton/Peacock

When she’s not serving as a bottle waitress or administrative assistant, the Los Angeles resident loves to stay home and watch her favorite movie, Twilight. While it’s unclear if she’s team Edward or Jacob, she loves to travel and has a French bulldog named Pierre.

Sydney Leighton, 24

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor LoveIsland_S6_SYDNEY L_CharacterPortrait_1080x1920_Text 125
Ben Symons/Peacock

While her celebrity crush is Glen Powell, the New York resident keeps an open mind and heart when stepping into the dating world. After all, she spontaneously traveled to London just to see a boy. One thing she strongly dislikes is country music. Sorry, cowboys.

Catherine Marshall, 24 

Meet the New Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells Coming to Casa Amor Peacock_Original_LoveIsland_S6_CharacterPortrait_4000x6000_TEXT_CATHERINE 126
Ben Symons/Peacock

As an Aries, the Arizona resident prides herself on being very honest and direct when it comes to drama. While she knows English and Spanish, she tends to speak the latter when she’s upset. Her biggest need in a relationship is wanting to feel like a Princess, but always goes out of her way to make her man feel special, too.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days a week at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Viewers can also catch up on old episodes anytime via Peacock.

