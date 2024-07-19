Liv Walker is back from Fiji — and she doesn’t like what she’s seeing when it comes to her best friend Kaylor Martin’s boyfriend, Aaron Evans.

“I’ve learned that we didn’t see the worst at Casa, which is terrifying to me because, obviously, I ride or die for my girls,” Liv told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview, adding that it “breaks my heart so much” that Kaylor still doesn’t have the full story of Aaron’s relationship with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera in Casa Amour.

Calling Kaylor “such an intelligent and strong girl,” Liv explained: “We’ve all been in situations like hers where you have so much love for someone that no matter what they do, you want to work and push through it.”

Liv added that one of the “misconceptions“ out there is that Kaylor “overlooked” Aaron’s actions.

“You can only take what someone’s saying to you. We don’t have the outside world. She can’t see what he did in Casa. She only knows from movie night and what she’s been told,” Liv noted. “I support whatever she does — she knows what they have in their relationship. [For] him, different story.”

While Liv says she “really likes” Aaron as a person, she is upset that he has “lied” and is “hiding a lot of the crucial stuff.”

“And I don’t like how he takes her personality of putting others before her for granted. I’ve seen situations where he’ll throw in the word ‘love’ when they’re kind of having a little argument and it’s like, ‘That’s not the right time,’” Liv continued. “I know, maybe, he said it out of emotion and none of us are perfect, but actions do speak louder than words. And we saw that with Kordell [Beckham and how he handled things post-Casa with Serena Page]. And I think that [Aaron] should be very lucky to have her and there’s a thousand men — whatever Kaylor’s type is — that would go for her in the outside world. So when he gets out he better start improving or I’ll come for him.”

Liv went on to say that she believes the remaining couples all have real feelings for each other.

“I know you guys see a lot that we don’t see and we see a lot that you guys don’t see, [but for] every couple, I feel like when the cameras are hidden it’s really hard to fake it. Well, I definitely couldn’t and when you’re tired [or] you’re frustrated, people’s personalities do come up,” Liv said. “I do know everyone in there has so much love for each other and Kaylor especially loves the idea of love. And she is someone that no matter how she’s doing, she will just make the effort to do so. You see how she introduced herself to the Casa girls even when she was the one that was most hurt. She [put] them feeling unwelcome over her own feelings.”

With days remaining in the villa, Kaylor and Aaron have plans to date despite the fact that he lives in the U.K.

“I feel like because she loves love and she loves Aaron, she will make it work. She’ll probably fly to Europe. [When it comes to Aaron], I see actions where he loves her dearly and then I see other actions where I’m like, ‘What are you doing!’” she said. “Time will tell. If he can make the effort with Rob, he can make the effort with Kaylor.”

Liv is referring to Aaron’s bromance with Rob Rausch.

“We’d joke that they had a stronger relationship too than the overalls and the spider chain because that [outfit] came at it every night. Also the fact that they would always talk on the dock, we would laugh about, it’s a really romantic spot and they were always there, like, looking out into the waters if they were in a romantic movie,” Liv said with a laugh before getting serious again. “I [saw] a recent clip of Kaylor telling Aaron that like, ‘Oh my God you have more love for Rob than I do.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, stand up to him, put him in his place!’ That situation’s whack.”

Love Island USA airs on Peacock weekdays at 9 p.m. ET.