Odell Beckham Jr. is showing some brotherly love.

Odell, 31, took to social media to cheer on his younger brother, Kordell, 22, who is currently a contestant on Love Island USA, via a series of Instagram Stories posted Friday, July 12.

Alongside a snapshot from the show featuring Kordell receiving a kiss on the cheek from fellow contestant Serena Page, Odell urged his followers with the message: “Yalllll go vote.” He also directed his fans to a link in his bio, encouraging them to support the budding romance between Kordell and Serena.

This public display of support follows a pivotal episode where viewers were tasked with voting for their favorite couples within the villa. Kordell and Serena initially paired up at the start of the season but faced challenges when Kordell briefly coupled with another contestant, Daia McGhee, upon returning from Casa Amor. Despite these twists, Kordell and Serena reunited during a subsequent recoupling, leading to Daia’s departure.

Before being dumped from the villa, Daia’s social media activity was a hot topic both on and off screen.

During the July 8 episode of the popular Peacock show, cast members confronted social media comments from outside viewers. In particular, Daia drew attention due to alleged interactions with Odell on social media prior to pursuing Kordell on the show.

“I can’t stand Daia especially after seeing those tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments,” a post, read by cast member Leah Kateb, stated. “She came to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumb ass fell for it throwing all the morals he claimed he was going to have before entering casa.”

As soon as Leah read the message from an undisclosed viewer, Daia became visibly upset and denied the accusations. Later in confessional, Daia doubled down on her stance, asserting that upon her arrival at Casa Amor, her feelings for Kordell were genuine and independent of his family ties.

“I genuinely care for Kordell,” she said. “My intentions were always about him, not anything related to his brother. That’s just wild to me.”

Serena, for her part, clarified her stance amidst the drama, asserting her innocence regarding any involvement with the footballer’s social media. “I know damn sure I wasn’t in his comments,” she affirmed.

Eagle-eyed fans turned into sleuths, scouring social media for clues. One TikTok user claimed to have found evidence: Daia allegedly left two heart-eyed smiley face emojis on an Instagram post by Odell. However, skepticism arose among other users who suggested the screenshot might have been doctored, citing a blurry heart in the corner as evidence.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days a week at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.