Odell Beckham Jr. is the older brother of four siblings – including Love Island USA star Kordell Beckham.

Beckham Jr. was born in 1992 to parents Heather Van Norman and Odell Beckham Sr., who would later split. Van Norman went on to tie the knot with Derreck Mills and welcomed daughter Jasmyne in 2002. Beckham Sr., for his part, welcomed three children of his own: Kordell, Sonny and Summer, born in 2002, 2014 and 2018, respectively.

While Beckham Jr. went onto become an NFL star receiver who is currently on the Miami Dolphins, brother Kordell joined Love Island USA season 6 in June 2024.

Although Beckham Jr. has yet to comment on Kordell’s reality TV fame, Kordell’s Love Island costar Connor Newsum said that Kordell doesn’t love the “fangirling type of tension” that comes with talking about his older brother.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents’ Athletic Footsteps: Serena Williams’ ... Strong genes! Shaquille O’Neal’s son Sharif, Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, and more kids are proving to be just as athletic as their parents. The retired professional basketball player’s son transferred to Louisiana State University from the University of California Los Angeles in 2020. He chose the university because people there “didn’t really talk about” his […]

“We didn’t really talk about it all that much,” Newsum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2024. “We were just like, ‘That’s really cool.’ Like, we’re all big football fans.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Beckham Jr. and Kordell’s family guide:

Heather Van Norman

Before becoming a mom, Van Norman was a track and field competitor and competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona as a member of the 4×100 meter relay team. Currently, Van Norman is an ambassador for Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) for the NFLPA and the NFL.

In the 2018 docuseries I Am More: OBJ, Beckham Jr. shared he is a “momma’s boy.”

“My mom worked very, very hard to be able to provide everything for me,” he explained. “[She] put me in the best situation and made sure that I was always taken care of, made sure that I was loved. There’s nothing that brings me more joy than to see my mom smile … I just wanna make my momma proud.”

Related: Hottest NFL Dads Past and Present: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Sterling Shepard ... Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship […]

Odell Beckham Sr.

Prior to becoming a dad, Beckham Sr. played football at Louisiana State University and played professionally in the Canadian Football League. After ending his football career, Beckham Sr. became the CEO of Odell Beckham Brands, a line of men’s grooming products.

Beckham Sr. has been incredibly supportive throughout his son’s football journey.

“It’s something that has never happened in my family,” Beckham Sr. said in a 2014 interview with The Marshall News Messenger before his son was drafted into the NFL. “The chain has been broken and I’m very ecstatic. This is what I wish for as a parent. Parents always want their kids to have more, go further and be better.”

Jasmyne Mills

Van Norman and Derek welcomed daughter, Jasmyne, in 2002. According to her Linkedin page, Jasmyne graduated from Arizona State University in May 2024.

“So bittersweet to say I graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and a minor in Business from Arizona State University!! Incredibly thankful for ASU; the true epitome of the college experience,” she wrote in a Linkedin post at the time. “So grateful for all the amazing people I have encountered on this journey. Here’s to ASU and the exciting next chapter ahead! Forever proud to be a Sun Devil, Forks up!!”

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Swift and More It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

Sonny Odell Beckham

Beckham Sr. welcomed Sonny in 2014. Sonny has continued to show support for both of his older brothers: Odell and Kordell.

In June 2024, Sonny posted a Love Island USA promotional poster with the caption, “Season 6 Love Island! Go Bubba Kordell!!”

Sonny has also attended a ton of Odell’s games, per his Instagram.

“So blessed to be here today. Got to see bubba make that touchdown and be with him on his birthday. Truly blessed,” Sonny wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “Couldn’t ask for a better day. Now time to take a nap.”

Summer Odalis Beckham

Beckham Sr. welcomed daughter Summer in 2018. Summer was born four years before Odell welcomed his first son, Zydn, in February 2022.

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Status Check: Who’s Still Together, Who Broke Up After... They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa. The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa. In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection […]

Zydn Beckham

Odell and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed son Zydn in February 2022.

“For the longest time, I always knew I was going to be a father because the way that I love kids. They’re close to my heart,” Odell told People in an October 2022 interview. “It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hit different when I was actually holding him.”