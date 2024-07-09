Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. and ‘Love Island USA’ Personality Kordell Beckham’s Family Guide

By
NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr and Love Island USA Personality Kordell Beckhams Family Guide
Odell Beckham Jr, Kordell Beckham Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair;Ben Symons/Peacock

Odell Beckham Jr. is the older brother of four siblings – including Love Island USA star Kordell Beckham.

Beckham Jr. was born in 1992 to parents Heather Van Norman and Odell Beckham Sr., who would later split. Van Norman went on to tie the knot with Derreck Mills and welcomed daughter Jasmyne in 2002. Beckham Sr., for his part, welcomed three children of his own: Kordell, Sonny and Summer, born in 2002, 2014 and 2018, respectively.

While Beckham Jr. went onto become an NFL star receiver who is currently on the Miami Dolphins, brother Kordell joined Love Island USA season 6 in June 2024.

Although Beckham Jr. has yet to comment on Kordell’s reality TV fame, Kordell’s Love Island costar Connor Newsum said that Kordell doesn’t love the “fangirling type of tension” that comes with talking about his older brother.

Just Like Dad! David Beckham’s Son Romeo Joins Premier League Soccer Team

Related: Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents’ Athletic Footsteps: Serena Williams’ ...

“We didn’t really talk about it all that much,” Newsum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2024. “We were just like, ‘That’s really cool.’ Like, we’re all big football fans.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Beckham Jr. and Kordell’s family guide:

Heather Van Norman

Before becoming a mom, Van Norman was a track and field competitor and competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona as a member of the 4×100 meter relay team. Currently, Van Norman is an ambassador for Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) for the NFLPA and the NFL.

In the 2018 docuseries I Am More: OBJ, Beckham Jr. shared he is a “momma’s boy.”

“My mom worked very, very hard to be able to provide everything for me,” he explained. “[She] put me in the best situation and made sure that I was always taken care of, made sure that I was loved. There’s nothing that brings me more joy than to see my mom smile … I just wanna make my momma proud.”

Hottest NFL Dads Past and Present 344 Tom Brady

Related: Hottest NFL Dads Past and Present: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Sterling Shepard ...

Odell Beckham Sr.

NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr and Love Island USA Personality Kordell Beckhams Family Guide
Courtesy of Odell Beckham Sr./Instagram

Prior to becoming a dad, Beckham Sr. played football at Louisiana State University and played professionally in the Canadian Football League. After ending his football career, Beckham Sr. became the CEO of Odell Beckham Brands, a line of men’s grooming products.

Beckham Sr. has been incredibly supportive throughout his son’s football journey.

“It’s something that has never happened in my family,” Beckham Sr. said in a 2014 interview with The Marshall News Messenger before his son was drafted into the NFL. “The chain has been broken and I’m very ecstatic. This is what I wish for as a parent. Parents always want their kids to have more, go further and be better.”

Jasmyne Mills

Van Norman and Derek welcomed daughter, Jasmyne, in 2002. According to her Linkedin page, Jasmyne graduated from Arizona State University in May 2024.

“So bittersweet to say I graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and a minor in Business from Arizona State University!! Incredibly thankful for ASU; the true epitome of the college experience,” she wrote in a Linkedin post at the time. “So grateful for all the amazing people I have encountered on this journey. Here’s to ASU and the exciting next chapter ahead! Forever proud to be a Sun Devil, Forks up!!”

Celebrities Who Love Football

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Swift and More

Sonny Odell Beckham

Beckham Sr. welcomed Sonny in 2014. Sonny has continued to show support for both of his older brothers: Odell and Kordell.

In June 2024, Sonny posted a Love Island USA promotional poster with the caption, “Season 6 Love Island! Go Bubba Kordell!!”

Sonny has also attended a ton of Odell’s games, per his Instagram.

“So blessed to be here today. Got to see bubba make that touchdown and be with him on his birthday. Truly blessed,” Sonny wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “Couldn’t ask for a better day. Now time to take a nap.”

Ewedoos athletic tennis dress summer

Deal of the Day

Shop This Summer Tennis Dress While it’s Still 32% off! View Deal

Summer Odalis Beckham

Beckham Sr. welcomed daughter Summer in 2018. Summer was born four years before Odell welcomed his first son, Zydn, in February 2022.

Love Island USA Couples Status Check Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up After Leaving Villa 719

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Status Check: Who’s Still Together, Who Broke Up After...

Zydn Beckham

NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr and Love Island USA Personality Kordell Beckhams Family Guide
Courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr/Instagram

Odell and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed son Zydn in February 2022.

“For the longest time, I always knew I was going to be a father because the way that I love kids. They’re close to my heart,” Odell told People in an October 2022 interview. “It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hit different when I was actually holding him.”

In this article

Sarah Hyland Love Island

Love Island

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!