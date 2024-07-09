Daia McGhee’s social media history just became a major hot topic on Love Island USA.

During the Monday, July 8, episode of Peacock’s hit reality show, the cast was confronted with social media comments from viewers at home. For Daia specifically, one fan accused her of leaving flirtatious comments on Odell Beckham Jr.’s pages before she pursued his brother, Kordell Beckham, on the show.

“I can’t stand Daia especially after seeing those tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments,” a post, read by cast member Leah Kateb, stated. “She came to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumb ass fell for it throwing all the morals he claimed he was going to have before entering casa.”

As soon as Leah read the message from an undisclosed viewer, Daia became visibly upset and denied the accusations.

“Are you f—king serious? I’ve never done that in my f—king life,” she said before tearing up. “I was never. I swear to God. I’ll literally cry. That’s so f—ked up. That’s a f—king lie. That’s actually f—king trash.”

Soon after the episode aired, viewers became detectives and looked for proof. According to one TikTok user, Daia allegedly left two smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis on one of Odell’s Instagram posts. Other users, however, believe the screenshot is photoshopped with one fan pointing out that the heart in the corner is blurry.

In a confessional interview, Daia reiterated that when she entered Casa Amor in June, she developed a genuine connection with Kordell, and she didn’t care who his family was.

“I really like Kordell,” she explained. “I came here with genuine intention for him and it was never based on anything about his brother. I just think that’s crazy.”

For Serena Page, who found herself coupled up with Kordell before he chose to pursue Daia, she made it clear that fans don’t need to look at her social media activity. As she explained, “I know damn sure I wasn’t in his comments.”

Odell has yet to publicly comment on Kordell’s involvement in Love Island USA. Instead, he recently shared photos from his 4th of July celebration at Michael Rubin’s star-studded holiday party in New York. Two weeks earlier, the NFL player cryptically posted via Instagram, “Inner peace is the new currency…”

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days a week at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.