When the cast of Love Island USA season 6 got their phones back, they were in for a big surprise when they made it to the Leah and Rob side of the internet.

Us Weekly caught up with the finalists on Monday, July 22, one day after the finale aired. The group was still in Fiji, with several cast members admitting to scrolling on social media well into the night after getting out of the villa. Kenny Rodriguez was the first to admit to Us that he’s discovered some fans cannot let go of the idea that Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch — who haven’t been coupled up since the beginning of the season — belong together.

“There was so much Rob [and] her [online] and I still feel like there is something there. She talks [about] him in such a high regard. I would love to just know how this month goes,” Kenny told Us when asked what question he wants answered at the August 19 reunion.

While JaNa Craig told Us that she is “not surprised” by the shippers, she makes it clear Leah has real feelings for Miguel Harichi.

“I even asked her, ‘Are you happy?’ And she said she is. She genuinely cares for Miguel. They have a beautiful connection together. I fully support Leah’s happiness,” JaNa said. “[I remember when] we’re chilling one day in Soul Ties — Serena, me and Leah — and I said, ‘We’re getting deeper into this and closer to the end, are you sure you want Miguel?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, they’re both drowning in the ocean. You can only save one.’ She chose Miguel. Like, say less! She’s a very honest girl. She does not shy away from anything.”

When Us inquired about JaNa’s recent confession that she “can’t stand Rob” on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, she laughed — “Did I say that?” — and then elaborated.

“I love every islander that I spent time with. Rob [and I] are friends. He had a track record of, like, I don’t know, six [couples]. He had a lot of girls that he was coupled up with and they were all — I’m not gonna use the word upset — but they really, really cared for him. And Rob doesn’t do the best of expressing his emotions,” she said. “I couldn’t tell if he cared as much as they cared. And then every single girl that got coupled up with Rob, other than Leah, got sent home.”

JaNa said she didn’t fully understand the allure of Rob. “I’m just like, ‘What is this? What is it about Rob?’” she continued. “We’re still all very close, but, like, if I needed to vent, I’d go to Aaron rather than Rob. I’m like, ‘What effect does this man have on women? Am I missing something?’ … There’s just something that makes people fall in love with him. I’m like, ‘What is he putting in these girls’ coffees when he brings them breakfast?’ Because please don’t put it in mine! But then again, I don’t drink coffee.”

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together? They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa. The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa. In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection […]

Winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, meanwhile, are firmly team Leah and Miguel.

“They are shipping Leah and Rob and I don’t like that for my boy Miggy!” Serena told Us. “We love Miguel and Leah. Rob, he can go find Andrea.”

Serena is referring to Andrea Carmona — the woman Rob was linked to directly after his initial relationship with Leah ended.

“Me and Rob we’re [tight],” Serena said, with Kordell adding that he and Rob were “gonna go catch snakes,” referring to the Alabama native’s job as a snake wrangler.

She continued: “[Rob is the] male version of me, but as far as them two together, I think they’re done. I don’t know why people keep shipping it.”

Luckily for Serena, Us can confirm that Miguel isn’t worried about the fandom.

“I’ve definitely seen a few comments. People are entitled to their opinion. I ain’t gonna hate ’em for it. It is what it is. Ship who you ship, but at the end of the day, I’m the one with her. There’s a reason behind it. So whether you like it or not, suck it up!” Miguel told Us with a laugh. “You gotta see who’s really connecting over there and I feel like me and Leah did connect in a way that’s very different to how she and Rob connected. It really doesn’t bother me at all. I know where me and Leah are and we’re in a very good place.”