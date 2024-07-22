Love Island USA season 6 is a wrap after crowning its winning couple on Sunday, July 21.

Host Ariana Madix announced Kordell Beckham — brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. — and Serena Page had won the public vote during Sunday’s finale following a slow-burn romance in sunny Fiji over the last six weeks. Kordell and Serena opted to split the $100,000 prize.

“Me and Serena have been through a whole lot,” Kordell told Madix. “I couldn’t ask for a better experience than to be in this villa with her. It’s only right …. I’m going to split that dough.”

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi placed second, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez came third, and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky placed fourth.

Kordell and Serena were paired up from day one and viewers saw their relationship blossom from friendship to romance — and experience some turbulent times along the way. Kordell, 22, returned from Casa Amor in a new couple with Daia McGhee before eventually reuniting with Serena, 24.

Kordell’s brother, Ordell, recently appeared on an episode of Love Island and gave Kordell and Serena’s relationship his seal of approval.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 31, appeared via FaceTime on the Peacock reality show last week, saying that he’s seen Kordell and Serena’s “genuine” relationship grow and noticed the spark between them “from the jump.”

Odell said he saw their connection when they both appeared in neon green outfits on the show’s first episode. “The green and green, boom,” he said. “I love it.”

“Love is the most powerful thing that we have here,” Ordell told the couple. “It’s nothing better than just laughing with your person. I just feel like life’s all about enjoying the moments, laughs, good times.”

Ordell also revealed that he can’t escape his brother’s appearance on the reality show, saying he’s constantly being asked about Kordell.

“I’m talking about everybody hitting me up talking about, ‘Have you been watching?’ and it’s just crazy,” he said.

Ordell also told Serena, “I can’t wait to meet you.”

The new winners may be crowned, but Love Island USA has one more surprise in store for viewers. Madix announced during Sunday’s finale that a reunion episode is set to premiere on Peacock on Monday, August 19.