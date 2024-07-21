Odell Beckham Jr. is extremely happy that his brother Kordell has found love on Love Island USA.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 31, FaceTimed in to a recent episode of the popular Peacock reality show, saying he was over the moon about Kordell’s relationship with Serena Page. Watching the show week-to-week, OBJ said he’s seen their “genuine” relationship grow and noticed the spark between them “from the jump.”

Odell said that he saw their connection when they both appeared for the show’s first episode wearing neon green outfits. “The green and green, boom,” he said. “I love it.”

OBJ also revealed that he can’t escape his brother’s appearance on the Peacock series, saying he’s constantly being asked about Kordell.

“I’m talking about everybody hitting me up talking about, ‘Have you been watching?’ and it’s just crazy,” he said.

Odell marveled at the bond between Kordell and Page, sharing how proud he was that his little brother was “making it in the world.”

“Love is the most powerful thing that we have here,” he said. “It’s nothing better than just laughing with your person. I just feel like life’s all about enjoying the moments, laughs, good times.”

The NFL star has supported his brother throughout the season. Earlier this month, he shared a photo of Kordell and Page to his Instagram Story and encouraged his followers to “go vote” for his younger sibling.

Kordell was briefly linked with ex-contestant Daia McGhee, who some gumshoe viewers accused of having ulterior motives due to the younger Beckham’s ties to professional football. The controversy arose after comments on Odell’s social media pages from Daia were uncovered by fans.

“I genuinely care for Kordell,” Daia shared on the show. “My intentions were always about him, not anything related to his brother. That’s just wild to me.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly after her elimination, Daia reiterated that she pursued Kordell genuinely.

“I have literally debunked every lie that they possibly have made about me because I feel like I’m actually the one getting bullied the most out of all the cast,” Daia told Us. “I’m getting a thousand people in my comments saying that they absolutely hate me and people telling me that they hope I die and all kinds of things like that. It’s all based on a lie.”

Both brothers seem to have put that moment behind them, as Odell was entirely focused on welcoming Page to the family. “I can’t wait to meet you,” he said.