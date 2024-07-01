What happens in the Love Island USA villa doesn’t always stay in the Love Island USA villa.

After Andrea Carmona was eliminated from Peacock’s summer series and forced to pause her days-long romance with Rob Rausch, Andrea appears to be showing signs of who she’s still cool with from the cast.

After exiting the show, Andrea followed several cast members on Instagram including Kaylor Martin, Olivia “Liv” Walker, Nicole Jacky, Kendall Washington, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

Two stars she has not pressed the “follow” button on are Rob and his ex Leah Kateb. Before fans speculate that it could mean she’s absolutely done with her summer fling, the Miami resident has said in post-show interviews that she still wants the best for Rob.

“At the end of the day, if there’s someone in there for him, that’s great because it does me a favor,” she explained to Today.com on June 26. “If he finds someone in there, then OK. Then it wasn’t meant for us to be and I can sit and cope with that and move on. Versus I feel like it’s harder for me now. It’s kind of a waiting game. He’s in there with all these potential connections and I’m back into the real world.”

Her lack of following Leah could mean something, however, as the cast member has been accused of being the mastermind behind wanting Andrea out of the house after her own messy split from Rob.

While Leah denied talking poorly about Rob to Andrea and claimed she took the “backseat” when it came to her elimination, some viewers aren’t convinced. (While it was looking like Leah might try to get back with Rob, he’s since called her a liar and she subsequently moved on with Miguel Harichi.)

Other viewers are hoping Andrea will get a text and return to the show as part of Casa Amor. Kicking off on Monday, July 1, the format allows the existing Islanders to split into two groups, with one heading to the newly built Casa Amor filled with several new bombshells.

When Us Weekly exclusively revealed the new contestants entering the game, Andrea’s name was not included. But during an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, she said she “definitely wouldn’t be opposed” to participating.

“That would be great,” she said on the June 28 episode. “At this time, I’m just letting it play out. I would love to see what happens in Rob and Leah’s situation. I don’t know if I want to watch everything.”

Although Andrea didn’t see her elimination coming, she doesn’t look back with regrets about how she spent her time on the show. The aspiring singer believes she made strong friendships with many of the girls in the house. At the same time, she was determined to find love when experiencing the unique opportunity.

“I don’t regret anything because, at the end of the day, I would have never built the relationship or connection that I had with Rob had I invested in more time with the girls,” she explained. “I definitely wish I had more time. … I was being selfish at the end of the day. The girls are all so sweet and I had a great time with them.”

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days a week at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Viewers can also catch up on old episodes anytime via Peacock.