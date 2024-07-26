West Wilson became a fan favorite during his inaugural season of Summer House, but what would happen if he joined another Bravo series?

The 29-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 22, that he’d be open to crossing over to two series: The Real Housewives of Orange County and Below Deck.

“I was going to go with Housewives because it’s just so out of my [league],” West said, pondering, “What would I do there? If I went to dinner with those women in Orange County, how much would I learn in that dinner?”

After mulling it over, West predicted that the women would “warm up to me faster than they’d want to lead on.”

Despite his opposite lifestyle to the ladies on the original Housewives series — the season 18 cast includes Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Alexis Bellino and Katie Ginella — West thinks it “would be super sick” to hang out with the cast.

On the flipside, West told Us he’d happily take to the sea for a Below Deck adventure — but only if he could get off the boat whenever he wants.

“I think Below Deck is cool, living and working on yachts. So that would probably be the most unique experience, I think,” he explained while promoting his partnership with Captain Morgan Sliced. “But I don’t want to be on a boat longer than a day. And they’re on there, what, for weeks at a time?”

West might not be joining the RHOC ladies or the Below Deck yachties anytime soon, but he is fully embracing the spirit of adventure this summer. The Summer House star, who made his Bravo debut during season 8 earlier this year, recently teamed up with Captain Morgan to promote the “Sliced is Better” Sweepstakes.

Fans can enter at www.captainmorgan.com/slicedbucketlist for a chance to win one of three getaways in the U.S. that have been curated by West, who has traveled to all 50 states.

“The partnership is super dope,” West told Us of working with the brand. “I’ve been to all 50 states. Not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is something I’m very proud of. It’s a cool little fun fact.”

He explained that he decided to partner with Captain Morgan so people would be reminded of all the “fun places” that exist in the U.S.

“This is cool for me to get to team up and promote these very, very unique experiences through Captain Morgan Sliced,” West continued, referring to the excursions like yachting off the coast of Florida, seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota and visiting a ranch in Colorado.

Those who don’t win one of the adventure packages can still have a great summer thanks to Captain Morgan Sliced canned cocktails.

“The slices are nice. You don’t have to mix them. They’re just a straight up, tasty, canned beverage,” West gushed. “Historically, if I’m drinking Captain, it’s a Captain and Coke. I feel like that’s what the classic Captain Morgan cocktail itself is. But we don’t have to make those anymore. We got a can!”

Learn more about the Captain Morgan Sliced tropical flavors online, and check out the “Sliced is Better” sweepstakes at www.captainmorgan.com/slicedbucketlist.