The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler is weighing in on her viral video with “Messy Wessy” — otherwise known as Summer House star West Wilson.

“I posted that really quickly. I should have thought that through,” Jenn, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively. The Instagram video, posted on Wednesday, May 29, showed West, 28, sitting with his arm around Jenn at an event. The duo “coined the term Messy Wessy” in the clip, and it’s important to note that Jenn was waving around a slice of pizza.

“I feel terrible because my best friend who was there, she took it,” Jenn explained to Us. “There are times where I just think I’m so funny, and I just think everyone would think that I’m so funny.”

While Jenn thought the video was funny, apparently “not everyone did,” she declared. (West seemed unbothered by the social media video, commenting “This is UNHINGED,” on the post.)

“I didn’t realize at the time he was, like, America’s sweetheart,” the RHONJ star continued. “I didn’t get that I was sitting with the ‘It Boy’ of 2024. I’m calling him Wes, his name is West.”

After meeting the Summer House newbie, Jenn said she understands why he became an immediate fan favorite.

“He’s just like a golden retriever puppy. He’s the cutest,” Jenn gushed of West. “He looks kind of confused and cool. We met each other and he was so adorable — and then we got smashed. So, everything was just so funny.”

Jenn did offer an apology for calling West’s name “an unfortunate situation” during the video.

“I don’t know why I made fun of his name. There were people that were very offended,” she told Us. “I’m sorry. It’s a great name. I don’t know why I thought that was funny. In the moment, it was. But West Wilson is a very cool name. He’s a very cool guy.”

Other than hanging out with fellow Bravo stars, Jenn is busy keeping the peace — or trying to — during RHONJ season 14.

“It’s been a different kind of season for me than season 13 was,” Jenn said. “Season 13 was a little more fun, float in, float out, make cheese jokes, and go to Ireland. It hasn’t really felt like that kind of season. More serious.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET with old episodes streaming now on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi