The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler is playing coy on those season 14 reunion rumors — but admits that a new era seems to be approaching.

“I am not privy to what goes on at Bravo and in the inner workings of the Bravo brains, but definitely, like every other person who’s a viewer, I think, things are changing,” Jenn exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m very well aware of the fact that things in Jersey are changing, things are shifting. The how’s of it, the whens the whys? I don’t know.”

Jenn noted that “everyone is thinking about all the possibilities,” joking that “it’s become like a hobby.” She added, “I think anything is possible at this point.”

In her eyes, it’s not sustainable for the group to move forward with all the ongoing feuds. “Not like this certainly,” Jenn said. “There’s no more fun. I felt so good last season about being in it and being funny and being silly and goofy and a mess, and there’s just not that much of it at least so far this season.”

Related: Former 'RHONJ' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise has seen many of its stars leave the world behind over the years — and Us Weekly is taking a trip down memory lane and checking in on where they are now. OG cast member Caroline Manzo left the show in 2014, and years later, opened up about […]

When asked whether filming the season 14 finale felt “final,” she replied, “Let’s hope so.” She added: “I mean, final in a way that the finale’s over, I would never want to relive that again.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Monday, June 3, that the RHONJ season 14 will not be a traditional reunion.

“The reunion is supposed to be about resolution and it’s clear there’s no resolving any issues between the women,” an insider said. “There is no wrap-up in a bow and it’s not going to happen.”

The season 14 finale is set to be “finale of a lot of relationships,” as Jenn’s fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania teased to Us exclusively last month. The current season’s premiere had an explosive cold open — with insults like “f–king lying c–t” flying — that previewed the fight taking place at Rails Steakhouse.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“It’s definitely closure for people, and you can’t come back from the stuff that you’re going to see at the finale. No coming back,” Dolores said. “I tried so hard to not get it to the point that it’s at, but because it got to this point, you have to say, ‘It’s so bad that it’s time to let things go.’”

After the RHONJ season 13 reunion aired last year, the cast was divided, with some showing loyalty to Teresa Giudice and others siding with Melissa Gorga. Dolores went on to tell Us that “if there was a shadow of a doubt” about any of the women making amends, “that’s gone” following the Rails fight.

Teresa and Melissa’s longtime family feud has come to a head, especially as season 14 continues and the sisters-in-law refuse to film together.

“I really don’t want to answer any questions about Teresa this year,” Melissa admitted during her confessional in the season 14 premiere, which aired on May 5. Jenn has since found herself in the middle of the Giudice-Gorga feud while proving her loyalty to Teresa.

Related: Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now The women of 'The Real Housewives' have certainly changed and their kids have grown up before our eyes — click through to see their transformations

“Teresa is a good person,” Jenn said during the May 12 RHONJ episode. “You can’t stop staring at Teresa because … you never know what’s coming. Yeah, I enjoy her. Maybe that makes me disloyal, but I can’t help it.”

It’s unclear where the rest of the RHONJ women stand as season 14 has yet to come to an end — but there’s always drama in Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 airs new episodes on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.