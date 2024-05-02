The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 cold open promises tension among all the women — not just Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

An eerie scene set at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, NJ, shows Dolores Catania sitting alone at a table in the restaurant as broken glasses litter the floor. She’s shaking her head as a producer asks, “How did it ever come to this?”

While fans will have to tune in to find out what actually went down at the restaurant, upcoming moments from the season show that alliances are sure to change.

Jennifer Aydin, for one, makes it clear that she’s a “ride or die” for Teresa, but doesn’t feel things are reciprocated.

Related: Former 'RHONJ' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise has seen many of its stars leave the world behind over the years — and Us Weekly is taking a trip down memory lane and checking in on where they are now. OG cast member Caroline Manzo left the show in 2014, and years later, opened up about […]

“How does Teresa feel about you becoming friends with Melissa?” Jennifer Fessler appears to ask Aydin. While Fessler is still only on the show in a “friend of” role, it seems she’s gunning for a full-time role.

“I heard you saying one thing, and then saw you doing a different thing,” Melissa tells Fessler.

Jackie Goldschneider is also returning in a “friend of” role — and seems to be declaring her loyalty to Teresa. While Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda had some tension last season, it seems they’ve made amends coming into season 14.

While Dolores is usually one to keep her cool, things are different this year. “You f—king lying c—t,” Dolores yells at one point, a comment seemingly pointed at Margaret Josephs.

The scene then returned to Dolores in the restaurant. “In one word, how did the sitdown go?” a producer could be heard asking.

“Horrible,” Dolores answered. Then, the screaming match in Rails began.

Related: ‘Real Housewives’ Who Only Appeared on One Season Being a Real Housewife isn’t for everyone. Viewers were introduced to the iconic Bravo franchise in 2006 when the Real Housewives of Orange County premiered. Following the series’ success, countless spinoffs were created following the lives of women in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and more. As fans got to know hundreds […]

“Keep my husband’s name out of your fat f—king hot dog lip mouth,” Rachel yells at Teresa — giving Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars declaration a run for its money. Glass could be heard breaking as all the women started hurling insults at each other. Between Melissa calling someone “white trash” to Danielle yelling “sick animal” it’s unclear who is actually feuding with who.

The RHONJ season 14 trailer, released on March 6, also teased issues between Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there’s not a lot of calm,” Danielle told Melissa in the trailer. (Teresa and Louis tied the knot in August 2022.)

“Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots,” one woman could be heard saying, with another claiming that “Louie pissed her money away.”

While there seems to be a lot of drama on the horizon, one thing’s for sure, Teresa and Melissa won’t get that much screen time together as the women rarely filmed together amid their ongoing family feud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.