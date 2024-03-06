The Real Housewives of New Jersey is returning for a 14th season — and it looks like there might be issues between Teresa Giudice and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there’s not a lot of calm,” Danielle Cabral said to Melissa Gorga in the RHONJ trailer, released on Wednesday, March 6, as a video of Teresa, 51, breaking down in tears was shown on the screen. (The clip also revealed the show’s May premiere date.)

Several cast members made further concerns for Teresa, with Jennifer Aydin noting, “Everytime I talk to her, her stomach is in knots,” and another voice, seemingly Margaret Josephs, saying “Louie pissed her money away.”

“She’s not doing great.” Dolores Catania added.

In another clip, viewers watched Louie and Teresa have a heated exchange. “I want it to be better,” he said, to which she replied, “It’s not gonna be better. I don’t want to talk about it.”

The trailer dropped amid fan speculation that their marriage may be on the rocks after she shared a pic via Instagram without her wedding ring. Teresa, who wed Louie in August 2022, addressed the rumors in February — and swiftly shut them down.

“I was like, ‘Are you serious?’… I know that we are attached at the hip,” Giudice said during an episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast. “I guess it’s kind of good that people — you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing. If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care.”

While the upcoming season promises drama between the newlyweds, it will also feature Housewives Danielle, 38, Melissa, 44, Dolores, 53, Jennifer, 46, Margaret, 56, and Rachel Fuda.

Margaret’s marriage to Joe Benigno also appears to be going through a rough patch. “Your marriage was better when Jan was alive,” Joe Gorga said in the trailer to which Joe, 70, shrugged. (Margaret’s ex-husband Jan Josephs died in 2022.) Dolores and Paulie Connell are the third duo to be going through it as they debate getting married — despite his divorce seemingly not being finalized.

Season 14 comes on the heels of a heated note between Teresa and Melissa over their never-ending feud. During season 13, the issue was Teresa repeating unfounded rumors that Melissa cheated on her husband. The tension resulted in Melissa and Joe skipping Teresa and Louie’s wedding.

When Us Weekly asked executive producer Andy Cohen whether there could be a scenario where the sisters-in-laws didn’t return for season 14, he replied, “I can imagine anything.” He then admitted it’s “hard” to picture the show without the Bravolebrities.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.