Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ feud is taking center stage during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14.

“I have nothing to say to Margaret. Tomorrow night is not the time or place,” Teresa, 51, told husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas during the Sunday, May 12, episode of RHONJ. “And you know, there’s things that we can’t speak about right now. There’s more to come.”

She added, “We got our answers. That’s why the people that are trying to get a rise out of us — in one ear, out the other.”

Teresa was referring to her and Louie’s attendance at the party to celebrate the six-year anniversary of Danielle Cabral’s husband Nate Cabral’s successful brain surgery. The “celebration of life” party, as it was called, was also chronicled on Sunday’s episode.

Related: Where the 'RHONJ' Stars Stand With Teresa Giudice in Season 14 Bravo Media The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still all about Teresa Giudice. The season 14 premiere on Sunday, May 5, proved that the OG is back with a vengeance, especially now that she refuses to interact with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. While it’s obvious where Teresa and Melissa stand, some of the other women […]

While Teresa played coy about what she had to speak about with Margaret, 57, the veteran Housewife did offer a bit more information during her confessional.

“There’s things that I can’t say because it involves legal issues and it’s regarding Margaret Josephs,” Teresa claimed. “But I can’t wait for the world to see what a liar she is. I’m gonna be so happy, singing like a bird.”

It’s unclear what legal issues Teresa is referring to.

While Margaret and Teresa’s issues have lasted multiple seasons of RHONJ, the season 13 reunion, which aired last year, appeared to be the last straw between the two women.

During the reunion, Margaret claimed that Louie, 49, called her son at work and threatened him — which Teresa and Louie both denied. (Margaret has one biological son and shared three stepchildren with late ex-husband Jan Josephs.)

“As far as I’m concerned, she’s dead to me and I mean that. Her and her husband,” Margaret told RHONJ “friend of” Jennifer Fessler during the season 14 premiere last week. During their conversation, Jenn, 53, swore her loyalty to Margaret. However, things appeared to change during Sunday’s episode.

At Nate’s “celebration of life” party, Teresa pulled Jenn aside for a chat. During last week’s premiere, it was revealed that some RHONJ cast members got together before the season 13 reunion to set up a “plan” regarding Teresa and Louie

“Everyone had met at Margaret’s house the night before the reunion?” Teresa asked Jenn on Sunday. Jenn confirmed the meeting. “Why did Margaret have you guys all at her house?”

In her confessional, Jenn claimed they were “prepping for Louie to have a lot of information because of the private investigator.” (Louie claimed he had a private investigator look into members of the RHONJ cast.)

Related: Former 'RHONJ' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise has seen many of its stars leave the world behind over the years — and Us Weekly is taking a trip down memory lane and checking in on where they are now. OG cast member Caroline Manzo left the show in 2014, and years later, opened up about […]

Margaret had plans to “pull out her son’s recording of what happened with that phone call” apparently involving Louie. “But from what I remember, it wasn’t even used,” Jenn added.

Teresa asked Jenn about this “plan.” Jenn said they “talk a big talk” but apparently didn’t use the information that was discussed.

“At some point, I would love to sit down with you, because Margaret, she doesn’t want me to talk about it,” Jenn continued. “But as somebody who has been friends with Margaret for a while, I heard her hysterical the day she thought that Louie called her son.”

Teresa replied, “It was not true. I swear to God. On my four daughters, we did not do that.”

When Jenn was asked about the alleged phone call during her confessional, Jenn admitted that she really wants to believe Teresa.

“Teresa is a good person,” she added. “You can’t stop staring at Teresa because … you never know what’s coming. Yeah, I enjoy her. Maybe that makes me disloyal, but I can’t help it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 airs new episodes on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.