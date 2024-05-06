The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler is giving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow a run for her money in the singing department.

Jenn, 53, returned to RHONJ season 14 in a “friend of” role — although it seems she might be gunning for a full-time Housewife position. In one scene, fans watched as Jenn played the guitar and sang “Amazing Grace” while her family watched on.

“I thought I heard one of the cat’s screaming,” her husband, Jeff Fessler, joked. Jenn responded, “Excuse me?”

Jenn then asked, “Rachel, did you hear me?” to her and Jeff’s 21-year-old daughter. Rachel replied, “Yeah, I heard ya. You’re just, like, so so bad.”

Related: Former 'RHONJ' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise has seen many of its stars leave the world behind over the years — and Us Weekly is taking a trip down memory lane and checking in on where they are now. OG cast member Caroline Manzo left the show in 2014, and years later, opened up about […]

After her husband and daughter left the room, Jenn continued playing — and singing.

The entire moment had Us — and hopefully other Bravo fans — hoping for Jenn and RHOSLC star Lisa, 49, to prepare a duet for BravoCon 2025.

Lisa went viral after singing “Away in a Manger” during a November 2022 RHOSLC episode. Her singing prowess was discovered during season 3 when she auditioned for Heather Gay’s choir with the holiday-themed tune.

After the episode aired, Lisa joked that her album was “coming soon” via X, when responding to a fan. (RHOSLC viewers are still waiting for Lisa’s album.)

Lisa’s singing voice has since become canon in the Real Housewives universe. So much so that when she was on Today September 2023 the Bravolebrity made up her own song titled, “There’s a Chill in the Air.” And yes, the entire song lives on TikTok.

“Do you feel that chill? It’s coming on strong. Put on your scarf. Come along,” Lisa sang at the time. “We’re going to get Pumpkin Spice Lattes and get donuts for two. Just me and you.”

The song continued, “I love the fall. It’s my favorite time of year. The maple trees, the pretty leaves, all the things we want to see. I love the fall, especially in New York. Apple pies, apple cider, all the things we love. I love fall.”

Lisa ended the song with a laugh. “I just made this up on the spot,” she added.

Related: ‘Real Housewives’ Who Only Appeared on One Season Being a Real Housewife isn’t for everyone. Viewers were introduced to the iconic Bravo franchise in 2006 when the Real Housewives of Orange County premiered. Following the series’ success, countless spinoffs were created following the lives of women in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and more. As fans got to know hundreds […]

“Move over, holiday classics,” the Today caption read. “We asked Lisa Barlow to come up with a song for fall. Here it is.”

Of course, these aren’t Lisa’s only musical moments. She did rap at fellow RHOSLC star Heather’s Bad Mormon book release party, which was showcased during a season 4 episode that premiered in November 2023.

Here’s to more Real Housewives singing interludes in the future.