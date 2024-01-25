The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are eager for new episodes after the dramatic conclusion to season 4.

During the January 2024 season finale, Heather Gay revealed the jaw-dropping secret that costar Monica Garcia was behind the anonymous troll account Reality Von Tease, which has been antagonizing the women of RHOSLC since March 2021.

Monica attempted to deny and then downplay her involvement in the account, prompting Heather to utter the now-iconic line, “I have your perfect formula: Receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, f–king everything!”

Monica had a chance to explain her actions during the three-part season 4 reunion, which aired later in January 2024. However, she failed to take full accountability, leaving her on bad terms with the rest of the cast.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about season 5 of RHOSLC so far:

Will Monica Garcia Return for Season 5 of ‘RHOSLC’?

During a January 2024 interview with Variety, Andy Cohen and RHOSLC showrunner Lori Gordon confirmed that Monica will not return for the next installment of the Bravo series.

“I think that if Monica had come out and was able to sway even one of the women back on to her side, then it might be a different conversation right now,” Andy said. “But she didn’t do that.”

Lori added that it’s simply “too soon” and a “cooling-off period” is needed after the season 4 finale.

Who Else Is in the Season 5 Cast of ‘RHOSLC’?

Although it is likely that the rest of the cast will return, no casting details have been confirmed for season 5 apart from Monica’s departure.

In addition to Heather, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas starred in season 4 while Mary Cosby returned as a “friend” of the main cast.

Where Will Season 5 of ‘RHOSLC’ Pick Up?

Heather told Variety in January 2024 that production for season 5 will begin in early February 2024. The series will therefore pick up shortly after the events of the season 4 reunion, which was filmed in December 2023.

When Will Season 5 of ‘RHOSLC’ Premiere?

A premiere date has not been announced. Fans are expecting RHOSLC to return in September 2024 based on the schedule of the last several seasons.