BravoCon is headed back to Sin City with tons of receipts, proof, timelines and screenshots from the network’s biggest stars — in 19 months.

“BravoCon is returning to Las Vegas in 2025,” Bravo boss Andy Cohen told fans in an announcement video on Wednesday, April 10. Text written across the screen read, “Get ready for more stars, slays, tea, vibes, shade, looks and more moments you won’t want to miss.”

The caption featured a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reference with Meredith Marks’ “rumors” — or should we say “rümorz” — comment.

“#BravoCon IS RETURNING TO LAS VEGAS NOV. 14-16, 2025 and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait! 🎰 Because we love ya baby gorgeous, we’re also launching an all-new event series: Watch Party by Bravo,” the caption read. “Starting this spring in NYC and LA, Bravoholics can enjoy advance screenings and exclusive sneak peeks of some of your fave shows (with some familiar faces 😉)! Get ready to send it soon.”

The video featured some iconic moments from BravoCon’s past, including Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney telling her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, he was dressed “like a couch” during the show’s panel.

Cohen wrapped up his announcement telling fans, “We’ll see you there! Unless, of course, you’re Brynn’s shoe. That remains stuck in an escalator.” (The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield got her high heels stuck in a hotel escalator during last year’s event.)

Related: Biggest Revelations and Announcements to Come Out of BravoCon 2023 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

Following the success of the November 2023 event — 87 percent of attendees said they would return to Las Vegas for the event a second time — BravoCon will be returning to Caesars Forum in Nevada from November 14, 2025 to November 16, 2025. More than 160 Bravolebrities are already set to return. However, specific names have yet to be revealed.

Ticket details are also under wraps for the time being. However, Bravo has recommended that convention-goers stick to Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and the Linq for their hotel bookings.

While fans wait for the fan convention, Bravo is also set to launch a new interactive fan experience titled “Watch Party by Bravo,” a series of events launching in New York and Los Angeles this spring. These forthcoming opportunities will give Bravo fans other chances to interact with their favorite reality stars.

The “Watch Party by Bravo” experience is set to include “advance screenings and exclusive sneak peeks of the network’s buzziest and most anticipated shows,” a press release reads.