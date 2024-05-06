The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still all about Teresa Giudice.

The season 14 premiere on Sunday, May 5, proved that the OG is back with a vengeance, especially now that she refuses to interact with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. While it’s obvious where Teresa and Melissa stand, some of the other women have chosen sides in the neverending Giudice-Gorga family feud.

Not to mention, Teresa has definitely burned bridges with Rachel Fuda by referring to her husband, John Fuda, as the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

The beginning of Sunday’s episode kicked off with minor updates on each of the RHONJ stars and their friendships. However, the main event took place later on in the episode as all the women got together — despite their feelings about one another — for Jennifer Fessler’s surprise 55th birthday party.

“I am having the best time, regardless of the bloodshed,” friend of Fessler announced at her party after more than one verbal altercation broke out at the event. And, yes, Teresa and her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, were at the center of both arguments.

Keep scrolling to see where Teresa stands with all the RHONJ cast members during the season 14 premiere:

Melissa Gorga

Because their longtime family feud is still going on, there is no relationship between Melissa and Teresa. “I really don’t want to answer any questions about Teresa this year,” Melissa said during her confessional.

By the end of the premiere, they’re both in the same room at Fessler’s birthday party but do not acknowledge one other’s presence. “I feel nothing,” Melissa said about seeing Teresa at the party.

Dolores Catania

Margaret Josephs

“As far as I’m concerned, she’s dead to me and I mean that,” Margaret tells Fessler about Teresa. “Her and her husband.”

She continued, “I don’t want my name brought up to her and him. I don’t want them to utter my name. … I don’t ever want to talk about her again.

Margaret’s comments came after the RHONJ season 13 reunion, where she claimed Louie had called and threatened her son.

Jennifer Aydin

While it appears that Aydin and Teresa are thick as thieves, as per usual, there might be some tension brewing. In the season 14 cold open, Aydin declared that she’s “ride or die” for Teresa but does not feel like that is reciprocated in their friendship.

Danielle Cabral

There wasn’t much interaction between Danielle and Teresa during the premiere, but it seems there’s no bad blood between them.

Rachel Fuda

After the RHONJ season finale where she and husband John alleged that Teresa’s “husband hired an investigator to investigate us,” there is no relationship there.

“I have no interest in being friends with people that do s—t like that,” Rachel said during her confessional. Their feud came to a head at Fessler’s birthday party. Louie and John have unresolved issues because of the private investigator of it all, but the husbands couldn’t talk at the party. (Louie was in Florida for a business meeting, per Teresa.)

“John and Louie are never going to be friends,” Rachel told Teresa, who immediately got defensive.

“You know what your husband said to my husband? ‘I have tremendous respect for your wife, because we both went to jail.’ He was the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County,” Teresa alleged of John. “Don’t come for my husband because I will come for your husband.”

Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie also returned to season 14 in a “friend of” role, and seemed to be getting closer with Teresa, with whom she had issues in the past.

Jennifer Fessler

While she’s still in a “friend of” role, Fessler does appear to get involved in the drama surrounding Teresa.

“She’s always been nice to me. Teresa’s always been absolutely lovely to me,” she told Margaret. However, Fessler also said she would never talk to Teresa either, as a way to show loyalty.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.