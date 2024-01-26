Melissa Gorga is standing by the decision to cut all ties with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, despite them both filming Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During the Thursday, January 25, episode of her “On Display” podcast, Melissa, 44, discussed with guest Denise Richards how her complicated relationship with husband Joe Gorga‘s sister played out on the upcoming season.

“You are in a very tough spot and I give you a lot of credit because I can imagine it’s gotta be extremely hard for you and your husband,” Denise, 52, said about Melissa and Joe, 49, sharing their ups and downs with Teresa, 51, on screen. “Family stuff, oh my god, that’s very difficult.”

Melissa admitted it wasn’t easy to deal with their new normal, adding, “It’s definitely a rollercoaster, up and down. And we’re about to air again in the spring, sometime this spring. And it’s very, very different.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

According to Melissa, there is “almost zero” communication between her and Teresa. “We don’t even speak to each other,” she shared. “It’s a very, very different season.”

Denise asked if Teresa spoke to Joe, to which Melissa responded, “No. Zero.” Melissa clarified that she considered their current distance to be for the best.

“I think it took us awhile to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is and we need to accept it,” Melissa said. “I think finally everyone’s breathing, we’re actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now.”

Teresa’s ups and downs with Joe and Melissa have previously been explored on the hit Bravo series.

Related: Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Biggest Fights, Shadiest Moments Nobody wins when the family feuds. Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga may be fractured beyond repair after they skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. “Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at […]

After previously mending their issues onscreen, the trio hit another obstacle ahead of Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas during season 13. Teresa and Luis’ attempt to meet with Joe to discuss cheating rumors about Melissa ultimately ended with Joe and Melissa not attending the wedding.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa, who has denied the infidelity claims, revealed on her podcast in August 2022. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

The broken dynamic has continued to affect the group — and their reality series. During their appearance at BravoCon, events such as panels were amended to not include Melissa and Teresa on the same stage. They also didn’t share screen time while filming season 14 of RHONJ.

Related: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14: Everything to Know So Far Bravo fans, it’s time to head back to the Garden State because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is officially returning for season 14. Season 13 ended on a heated note when costars (and sisters-in-law) Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga nearly came to blows over their ongoing feud at the tell-all reunion. Rumors previously circulated […]

“It felt lighter. It felt refreshing. I wasn’t trying to block punches and accusations and character assassinations, and so I think it’s a lighter season for me,” Melissa exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “It wasn’t so like, ‘Oh, the saga of the family.’ I feel like everyone’s done with that, including us. So, let’s be authentic and be done with it. We don’t want to see it anymore. I need to protect my peace.”

Teresa appeared to be on the same page as Melissa, sharing with Us at the fan event, “That chapter’s closed. I don’t even want to comment on it. It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”