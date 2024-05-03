The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season 14 explosive cold open at Rails Steakhouse will have huge ramifications among the cast, according to Dolores Catania.

“What you’re going to see is the finale of a lot of relationships there,” Dolores, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 2. “It’s definitely closure for people, and you can’t come back from the stuff that you’re going to see at the finale. No coming back.”

Dolores noted that “if there was a shadow of a doubt” about the women making amends after season 13’s dramatic reunion, “that’s gone” after the Rails fight. “I tried so hard to not get it to the point that it’s at, but because it got to this point, you have to say, ‘It’s so bad that it’s time to let things go,’” she told Us.

Set at the Rails Steakhouse in New Jersey, the cold open (released by Bravo on Thursday) begins with Dolores sitting alone at a table, surrounded by broken glass on the floor. “How did it ever come to this?” a producer asks over voiceover before the preview cuts to clips of the cast’s dramatic fight.

Among the insults flung back and forth amongst the women, Dolores seemingly yells, “You f—king lying c—t,” to her costar Margaret Josephs. A producer proceeds to ask Dolores, “In one word, how did the sitdown go?” to which she replies, “Horrible.”

Dolores told Us that “it’s been a long time” since fans have seen her behave the way she did during the Rails outing, adding, “It’s probably one of the worst you’ve seen in me,” Dolores told Us of her comment. Not revealing whether her words were directed at Margaret, 57, she teased that fans will have to “stay tuned” to find out.

“I’ve had my issues this season,” she added. “Oh, I have had my things on and off that you’ll see, and I’ve gotten through them, and I’ve moved forward. Not everybody’s going to be able to do that.”

One thing fans won’t get to see is Dolores’ hilarious interaction with Teresa Giudice after the Rails fight, during which Dolores said Teresa admitted to not remembering anything that went down.

“The funniest thing is Teresa wasn’t even mentally there,” Dolores joked. “She actually asked me, you won’t see this because she called me on the way home, and she goes, ‘What’d she say?’.”

Having frequented Rails Steakhouse several times over the years, Dolores told Us she doesn’t think the cast’s latest fight has gotten them banned from the restaurant. “We’re the entertainment. They didn’t have to hire a band that day,” she quipped, adding that they “tipped extra.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi