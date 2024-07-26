Billy Joel ended his historic Madison Square Garden residency with two of his most special people by his side.

The Grammy winner, 75, was joined on stage by his two youngest daughters — Della, 8, and Remy, 6 — during his 150th and final show at the iconic New York City venue on Thursday, July 25. The girls first took to the stage to watch Jimmy Fallon present their dad with a banner for the “most lifetime performances by any artist.”

“You also have a lot of fans here tonight, but you have two really cute fans that want to come over and say, ‘[Congratulations], Daddy,’” Fallon, 49, said at the show before Della and Remy came out and shared a hug with Joel. “Give it up for Billy Joel everybody. Raise the banner!”

Following the banner presentation, Della and Remy — who wore matching pink, red and purple striped dresses — sat with Joel at his piano to help him perform his hit 1978 track “My Life.” During the song, Della jumped down from the piano and began singing and dancing around on stage. “@Billy Joel daughter is main character energy and has the confidence we all need 🥹💁🏼‍♀️,” one fan captioned a clip of the cute moment via TikTok on Thursday.

“Thank you, Madison Square Garden,” Della told the crowd before exiting the stage with her younger sister. Referencing the song’s lyrics, “This is my life,” Joel went on to joke, “I guess it’s her life now. Thanks, girls.”

Joel shares Della and Remy with his wife, Alexis Roderick, whom he wed in 2015. The pair came three decades after his eldest daughter, Alexa, 38, who he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. Roderick posed for a photo with her kids, Joel and former president Bill Clinton backstage at Thursday’s show.

Fallon and Clinton, 77, were among the night’s many celebrity attendees, including Paul Rudd, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Joel teamed up with Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose to perform covers of the Wings song “Live and Let Die” and ACDC’s “Highway to Hell.” Rose, 62, also joined Joel for his final song of the night, “You May Be Right.”

Thursday’s show was not the first time Joel turned one of his performances into a family affair. He recruited Della and Remy to help him sing the classic Christmas tune “Jingle Bells” during a December 2023 show at MSG. The girls once again dressed in matching looks, each sporting a green leather dress. Della, for her part, got into the holiday spirit by accessorizing her look with a red and green festive hat.

Two months prior, his young ones sat on his piano as he sang “Don’t Ask Me Why” during an October 2023 MSG show, the first of his final batch of shows at the venue. Della previously joined Joel as he sang the 1980 track at a December 2018 show while adorably wearing a pair of pink Christmas pajamas and white sneakers.

Joel opened up about his role as an older dad in a May 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that he is sometimes mistaken as Della and Remy’s grandfather. “I just say, ‘OK, thank you.’ It’s not that different,” he shared. “I still love being a dad. I didn’t know that I would be a father again at this age, but I’m glad I am. They keep you young.”