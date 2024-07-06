Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Celebrity Parents Who Brought Their Kids on Tour: Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson, Pink and More

By
Celebrity Parents Who Brought Their Kids on Tour Beyonce Kelly Clarkson Pink and More
6
Getty Images (2)

Musicians and singers are used to basking in the glow of fame — but sometimes they share the spotlight with their kids.

When Superstars like Beyoncé, Pink and Kelly Clarkson hit the road, they have been known to bring their children along for the ride.

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 12,  joined her mother onstage in Paris during the Renaissance World Tour in May 2023, and the singer took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her pride and joy.

“My beautiful firstborn 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she wrote.

While most celebrity appearances with their kids are well-received, some artists have attracted negative attention for sharing the stage.

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

Last year, Maren Morris made headlines when she performed at the Love Rising concert, an LGBTQ+ benefit show in Nashville aimed at combating anti-trans legislation in Tennessee. She brought her 3-year-old son, Hayes, to the event and introduced him to some of the drag performers.

“It was an all-ages show, so it was completely family-friendly,” she explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April.

Keep scrolling to read about celebrity parents who brought their kids on tour:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles
Billy Joel coronavirus

Billy Joel
Kelly Clarkson Critics Choice Awards Mom Quotes

Kelly Clarkson
Bio Update: Maren Morris

Maren Morris
Ryan Reynolds Kevin Hart and More Celebrities React to Nick Cannons Ever Growing Family

Mariah Carey
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Pink

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!