Celebrity News

Billy Joel’s Family Guide: Get to Know the Singer’s Wife and 3 Daughters

By
Billy Joels Family Guide Get to Know the Singers Wife Elizabeth Weber and 3 Daughters
Alexis Roderick, Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel, and Remy Anne JoelFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not only is Billy Joel the piano man, but he’s also a dedicated family man.

Two years after parting ways with his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, Joel tied the knot with actress and model Christie Brinkley in 1985. That same year, the duo became parents with the birth of their daughter, Alexa. Joel and Brinkley called it quits after nine years of marriage in 1994.

Joel later welcomed two more kids with his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick. The couple married in 2015, six years after his divorce from chef and cookbook author third wife Katie Lee. Joel’s second youngest daughter, Della, arrived in August 2015, followed by Remy in October 2017.

Joel has been candid about his experiences as an older father, telling Rolling Stone in May 2019 that people sometimes assume he is Della and Remy’s grandfather. “Oh, your granddaughter’s so cute,’” he shared at the time. “I just say, ‘OK, thank you.’ It’s not that different.”

Regardless of his age, Joel noted that he still loves being a dad. “I didn’t know that I would be a father again at this age, but I’m glad I am,” he added. “They keep you young.”

Scroll down to get to know Joel’s family of girls:

Alexa Ray Joel
