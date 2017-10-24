Billy Joel Welcomes Third Child, Baby Girl Remy Anne: Details

Time for some lullabies! Billy Joel has welcomed his third child, his second with wife Alexis Roderick, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Remy Anne was born at New York University Hospital with the help of Dr. Ashley Roman in NYC on Sunday, October 22, the rep tells Us. The newborn entered the world at 7:50 p.m. weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

The “Uptown Girl” singer, 68, revealed just last week that he was expecting his third child. During an October 14 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, he told the reporter: “We are due next month.”

Joel and Roderick tied the knot in 2015 after nearly five years of dating. They are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Della Rose. “This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night,” he told the outlet at the time. “I hope the next one will.”

Joel was previously married to Katie Lee from 2004 to 2010, Christie Brinkley from 1985 to 1994 and Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982. He and Brinkley are parents of daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 31.

