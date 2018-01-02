Alexa Ray Joel is engaged! The singer, daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel, is ready to walk down the aisle with restauranteur Ryan Gleason.

“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” the 32-year-old captioned a kissing Instagram pic of the future spouses on Monday, January 1.

The pair appeared to be on a tropical getaway when Gleason popped the question. The musician said she was “completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck and shell-shocked” for once in her life.

“I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!” she added, along with a pic of her stunning square cut diamond ring.

Gleason also took to social media after celebrating. “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!” he captioned an Instagram pic of the couple holding hands.

Luckily, Gleason has the support of Brinkley, 63, who was married to the “Uptown Girl” singer, 68, from 1985 to 1994. “I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart,” the supermodel told Entertainment Tonight of Gleason in July 2017. “He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

