Billy Joel recruited two of his cutest family members to help spread some holiday cheer at Madison Square Garden.

The singer’s two youngest daughters, Della, 8, and Remy, 6, joined him on stage in New York City to perform the holiday classic “Jingle Bells” on Tuesday, December 19. While Joel, 74, sported an all-black ensemble at the gig, his kids got into the festive spirit by sporting matching green leather dresses. Della also donned a red and green holiday-themed hat.

“Some special guests at show #97!” Joel captioned pics from the performance later that night via Instagram, including snaps of his separate performance with Elvis Costello. During the show, the musicians joined forces to perform Costello’s 1978 track “Pump It Up” and Joel’s “Allentown.”

Joel shares Della and Remy with his wife, Alexis Roderick, whom he wed in 2015. The couple welcomed Della the same year that they exchanged vows, and Remy in 2017. Joel also shares his eldest daughter, Alexa, 36, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Della and Remy’s appearance on Tuesday comes two months after the girls sat on his piano during a performance of “Don’t Ask Me Why” at MSG on October 20. The show marked the first of Joel’s final 10 concerts of his 10-year-long MSG residency, which will end in July 2024.

Della had previously joined her famous father on stage to “Don’t Ask Me” at MSG back in December 2018. She wore pink Christmas pajamas and white sneakers at the time.

Joel often shares photos of his adorable family with fans via Instagram. “Boo! Happy Halloween! 🎃🎃🎃,” he wrote alongside a photo of his family’s 2023 Halloween costumes in October. The Grammy winner dressed as Ken from the Barbie movie while Roderick rocked an angel costume. Della and Remy posed for the family photo in a witch and Princess Jasmine costume, respectively.

The family of four also stepped out for a night of fun at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in April. “Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show! #swifties #taylorswift #theerastour,” Joel captioned pics from the Tampa, Florida, concert, as well as a video of Della and Remy jamming out to Swift’s “Ready for It.”

Following his 70th birthday in May 2019, Joel opened up about his experience being an older dad in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The difference now is that people think I’m my kid’s grandfather. I take her to school and one of the other parents will go, ‘Oh, your granddaughter’s so cute,’” he told the outlet. “I just say, ‘OK, thank you.’ It’s not that different. I still love being a dad. I didn’t know that I would be a father again at this age, but I’m glad I am. They keep you young.”

He also noted how his mother has inspired his parenting style. “I had a very gentle upbringing. It was very loving, very warm, and I appreciate that about women,” he shared. “I see that in my daughters too. I’m gonna bring up these kids who one day will be mothers themselves, and I hope they’re like my mom.”