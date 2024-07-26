Jason Kelce is responding to critics of his latest business venture.

Kelce, 36, along with his brother Travis, 34, recently teamed up with General Mills to create their own cereal mix. “The Kelce Mix” combines the classics Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs into one bowl.

On July 23, The Today Show featured a segment on the exciting collaboration, but not everyone watching was a fan. Responding to a clip of the segment on X, former food and pharmaceutical consultant Calley Means voiced his disapproval of the brothers’ involvement.

“Athletes should stop sponsoring food that destroys kids’ metabolic health. Some things are more important than money,” Means wrote on Friday, July 26.

Jason responded to the criticism explaining that General Mills cereal was an item he consumed as a child.

”I grew up on these products Calley, and I was a perfectly healthy fit child, because I enjoyed them in moderation and when on the go for quick meals when both my parents didn’t have time to cook,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles player explained.

“I appreciate you spreading information on what is healthy for people and kids, and I take the obesity epidemic as a country and for kids seriously,” he continued. “But there is also room to eat cereal and ice cream and candy in the right quantities in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle.”

When it comes to his own health, Jason revealed in June that he lost nearly 20 pounds since retiring from the NFL in March.

“Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now,” Kelce told GQ at the time. “It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better.”

Jason, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 1, with wife Kylie, added, “Another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

Speaking of children, Kelce also commented on the possibility of expanding his family and becoming a party-of-six.

“That is not a question for me, but I think, you know, Kylie has expressed before we started having kids, she wanted a big family. So we’ll see what the future holds,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July.

Jason emphasized that he and Kylie have their “hands full” with their three girls, adding, “It’s hard to imagine another one running around.”