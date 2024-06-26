Retirement looks good on Jason Kelce — and he’s planning to keep it that way.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, retired after 13 seasons in March. In the time since, he’s made it a priority to start slimming down.

“Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now,” Kelce told GQ in a story published Wednesday, June 26. “It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

Kelce and wife Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 16 months.

The seven-time Pro Bowler said he weighed 295 pounds “for the majority of my NFL career” and while he expressed optimism about continuing to shed some weight, don’t expect him to go crazy.

“I don’t want to get too small,” Kelce noted. “I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size.”

Kelce is hoping to land in the range of 250 to 260 pounds when all is said and done.

“I’ll still be big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack,” he said. “But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit.”

The “New Heights” podcast cohost acknowledged that after a life spent on the gridiron, his body was ravaged. So when it came time to retire, he made his decision with fatherhood on the brain.

“I’ve had a twice-reconstructed right knee, a surgery on my hand, my groin. I’ve broken toes. I’ve had my share of things that have gone wrong, not to mention just the wear and tear of playing 13 years in the NFL,” Kelce said. “So I’m leaving the game with those scars, but for all intents and purposes, I can play with my kids. I am still able to fully enjoy life, which I consider a blessing whether you played in the NFL or not.”

Kelce also starts a new chapter of his professional career later this year when he joins ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown as an analyst. While Kelce is looking forward to educating viewers, he knows his job is more multifaceted than just the Xs and Os.

“Most importantly, as with any great analyst, it is always about the relatability and the ability that you have to communicate and connect with the viewers that are watching you or listening to you,” he argued. “Maximizing all that at the center position is critical, which is why I think hopefully it’ll help me in this next phase.”