After riling up people with his hot take on washing his own feet, Jason Kelce revealed more of his questionable hygiene decisions.

During the Wednesday, June 5, episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” Jason, 36, said he doesn’t recall the last time he gave his follicles a rinse.

“I haven’t washed my hair in months,” he explained. “I can’t even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It’s completely unnecessary.”

Jason recruited brother Travis Kelce to back him up, asking him, “Travis, be honest now. Don’t you lie. Do I stink?”

Related: A Complete Guide to the Star-Studded Cameos in 'Abbott Elementary' Abbott Elementary has been having fun surprising its audience with many star-studded cameos. The ABC sitcom, which debuted in 2021, quickly became a critically acclaimed series for its focus on teachers in a Philadelphia public school. Multiple celebrities have since made appearances as Abbott Elementary continued to please fans and critics alike. Series star and […]

“The only time I smell you is when your pits smell,” Travis, 34, said. “And you say you wash your pits, so you might need to stop washing your pits. Maybe all that washing is making your body have a reaction.”

Luckily, Jason had a sensible solution for that conundrum.

“I just need to wear deodorant,” he said. “That’s it. If I wear deodorant, the pits are great. If I don’t wear deodorant, that is probably one of the reasons they stink.”

The episode also featured discussion about Jason calling out the “diabolical lies” being fed to people about feet-washing habits. “What kind of weirdo washes their feet…,” Jason asked via X on Saturday, June 1.

“Travis, don’t act like you wash your feet,” Jason goaded his brother on the podcast.

Travis admitted he’s not “washing my feet every time,” but said it was a necessity after a tough football practice.

“If there’s visible dirt on them, I’ll scrub the dirt off,” Jason said. “I don’t even touch my feet. Why the f–k would I wash my feet? I’m not touching my feet unless I’m clipping my toenails. That’s the only time I’m touching my feet.”

Related: Fans Think Travis Kelce Is Looking at Taylor Swift While Taping Podcast Some Swifties are quite “Enchanted” by Travis Kelce’s latest “New Heights” podcast episode for an unexpected reason. As the Kansas City Chiefs player discussed the latest in football with brother Jason Kelce, a few listeners couldn’t help but notice Travis’ smile and giggles throughout the Friday, May 24, episode. After watching the podcast through YouTube, […]

Jason even came to the table with purported scientific evidence to back up his point.

“This is a fact. I don’t even need to dispute,” Jason argued. “It’s been proven. People that wash their entire bodies with soap have been proven to have unhealthier skin, OK?”

After Travis laughed and questioned where Jason was getting his information, an exasperated Jason said, “We need to get a dermatologist.”

“I don’t know what you want me to say,” Jason continued. “Look up any dermatologist. They will tell you. You only wash hot spots. Some people will say feet. Outside of that, that’s about it.”

New episodes of “New Heights” drop every Wednesday.