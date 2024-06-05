After riling up people with his hot take on washing his own feet, Jason Kelce revealed more of his questionable hygiene decisions.
During the Wednesday, June 5, episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” Jason, 36, said he doesn’t recall the last time he gave his follicles a rinse.
“I haven’t washed my hair in months,” he explained. “I can’t even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It’s completely unnecessary.”
Jason recruited brother Travis Kelce to back him up, asking him, “Travis, be honest now. Don’t you lie. Do I stink?”
“The only time I smell you is when your pits smell,” Travis, 34, said. “And you say you wash your pits, so you might need to stop washing your pits. Maybe all that washing is making your body have a reaction.”
Luckily, Jason had a sensible solution for that conundrum.
“I just need to wear deodorant,” he said. “That’s it. If I wear deodorant, the pits are great. If I don’t wear deodorant, that is probably one of the reasons they stink.”
The episode also featured discussion about Jason calling out the “diabolical lies” being fed to people about feet-washing habits. “What kind of weirdo washes their feet…,” Jason asked via X on Saturday, June 1.
“Travis, don’t act like you wash your feet,” Jason goaded his brother on the podcast.
Travis admitted he’s not “washing my feet every time,” but said it was a necessity after a tough football practice.
“If there’s visible dirt on them, I’ll scrub the dirt off,” Jason said. “I don’t even touch my feet. Why the f–k would I wash my feet? I’m not touching my feet unless I’m clipping my toenails. That’s the only time I’m touching my feet.”
Jason even came to the table with purported scientific evidence to back up his point.
“This is a fact. I don’t even need to dispute,” Jason argued. “It’s been proven. People that wash their entire bodies with soap have been proven to have unhealthier skin, OK?”
After Travis laughed and questioned where Jason was getting his information, an exasperated Jason said, “We need to get a dermatologist.”
“I don’t know what you want me to say,” Jason continued. “Look up any dermatologist. They will tell you. You only wash hot spots. Some people will say feet. Outside of that, that’s about it.”
New episodes of “New Heights” drop every Wednesday.