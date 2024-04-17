Travis and Jason Kelce continue making major moves away from the football field.

With their weekly podcast “New Heights” routinely topping the charts, the show is currently being shopped around for a new deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While specific details remain elusive, the outlet theorized an eight-figure deal for “New Heights” could “certainly be in play.”

A potential contract could theoretically look something similar to the new $250 million deal Joe Rogan signed with Spotify in February or the $100 million SiriusXM deal signed by the “SmartLess” podcast — hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes — in January.

In addition to its impressive download numbers and views on YouTube, “New Heights” was named Podcast of the Year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in March.

“I’ve been surprised. I think everybody’s kind of shocked on how it’s taken off the way it has,” Travis, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published April 2. “We just started off by wanting to showcase our brotherhood and our similarities knowing that we’re really two different walks of life.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star continued, “But when you get us around each other, you can see why we’re brothers, and you see how much love and how much appreciation we have for each other for getting to where we are in our lives. And we wanted to showcase that.”

In addition to the podcast, Travis — who still has two years left on his current NFL contract — was recently announced as host of the upcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which will debut on the streamer later this year.

Though his playing days aren’t over, Travis acknowledged he is taking preemptive steps this offseason with his eyes on a post-football future.

“I’m out here in L.A. trying to get more comfortable in the entertainment world before we start back up with this football thing, knowing that that’s my main focus in my life, and it’ll always be that until I’m done playing,” he told THR. “But I’m definitely still dabbling in the scripted world, the entertainment world, and we’ll see where that road takes me.”

After retiring from the NFL in March, Jason, 36, is the hottest free agent in the sports broadcasting market. In March, Us Weekly confirmed Jason was being pursued to cohost the Monday Night Football pregame show.

According to The Athletic, the former Eagles star is also being courted by CBS, NBC and Prime Video, the home of Thursday Night Football.