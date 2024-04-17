Taylor Swift‘s fans have been known to leap to a conclusion, especially when there’s a new album on the way.

Theories swirled via social media that Swift, 34, might be dropping by the “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, April 17, which is hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. In a screenshot shared online, the show’s official Snapchat account teased a major surprise.

“Travis is giddy about this week’s guest… reveal tomorrow 😱,” read the caption. The pic showed Travis, 34, smiling while holding a tablet during a recording session.

Swifties were quick to suspect that Swift might be making an appearance to promote her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops Friday, April 19. “I don’t want to clown about taylor being the new heights guest of this week BUT WHAT IF ?? I MEAN LOOK AT HIS SMILE AND IT’S THE RELEASE WEEK OF TTPD OMG,” one X user wrote.

Another fan reluctantly joined in on the speculation, teasing, “I will not clown i will not clown i will not clown i will not clown i will not clown.”

Others hinted that Swift wore a "New Heights" hat while attending Coachella with Travis on Saturday, April 13, as an Easter egg for the hypothetical podcast interview.

Others hinted that Swift wore a “New Heights” hat while attending Coachella with Travis on Saturday, April 13, as an Easter egg for the hypothetical podcast interview.

“I hate to clown 🤡 but it would be the best place to promo and do interview because she’s have complete control of the questions,” read another X reply.

When the episode dropped on Wednesday, however, there was no special guest. Instead, the brothers teased who would appear on the following week’s episode: comedian Andrew Santino, who Travis lovingly referred to as “Cheeto.”

Listeners were still treated to some Swift news as Travis recapped the couple’s Coachella excursion. “Man, I love live music,” Travis gushed. “I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life.”

Travis and his girlfriend were spotted backstage during Bleachers’ performance on Saturday but made their way into the crowd later in the night to watch Ice Spice and DJ Dom Dolla. Jason, 36, was curious why the couple ventured into the pit.

“I like to see it from the fan’s perspective because … I’m a fan of music,” Travis explained. “We probably could’ve finessed it that way [to be backstage], but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man, if you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome, though. … Shout-out to all the performers.”

This isn’t the first time fans have expected Swift to appear on “New Heights.” In December 2023, Travis and Jason hinted at some big surprises for their holiday episode with “a revolving door of Kelce family members” and other guests. “I got some good ones,” Travis teased. In the end, the brothers’ parents and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, were the ones to appear.