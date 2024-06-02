Jason Kelce has already spoken out against the controversial speech given by brother Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Harrison Butker, but recent tweets show he’s far from done saying his piece.

The retired former Philadelphia Eagles center included some familiar language in a recent post on X arguing about the need to wash your feet.

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” he wrote. “Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

The inclusion of the uncommon phrase “diabolical lies” mirrors language used by Butker in a commencement speech he delivered at Benedictine College in Kansas on May 11. Alongside attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, Butker’s speech called on the women in the graduating class to become homemakers rather than seeking a career.

Related: Stars React to Harrison Butker’s Graduation Speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy after making comments about gender roles and the LGBTQIA+ community during a graduation speech. Butker, 28, served as the commencement speaker for Benedictine College’s graduating class in Atchison, Kansas on Saturday, May 11. During his remarks, the athlete singled out the women graduates. “For the ladies present […]

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” the kicker said. “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he added.

Jason spoke on the speech directly in a May 24 episode of his podcast “New Heights.” Kelce struck a conciliatory tone while admitting that his wife Kylie Kelce was “a little frustrated” by Butker’s speech.

​​“A lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with, but he was giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university and — shocker — it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech,” Jason shared.

Related: How Kansas City Chiefs Players Reacted to Harrison Butker's Controversial Speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker continues to make headlines after his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas. During his remarks on May 11, 2024, the NFL player raised eyebrows after singling out the women graduates. “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he said at the Catholic liberal arts […]

That “live and let live” ethos fell by the wayside when a reply on X questioned Kylie’s abilities as a homemaker.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can,” he said. “Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”

Butker’s speech has garnered reactions from all corners of the pop culture and political world. The speech’s hardline attitude has made him a cause celebre among right-wing commentators and politicians while fellow players and celebrities have denounced his attitude. Katy Perry edited and spliced together a video of the speech to deliver an uplifting message for women and LGBTQ people on the first day of Pride Month.