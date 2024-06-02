On the first day of Pride Month, Katy Perry shared a more celebratory version of Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech.

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 🧡,” Perry, 39, wrote via Instagram, alongside a video of 28-year-old Butker’s speech, which was originally delivered at Kansas’ Benedictine University, that had been edited and spliced into an entirely new speech.

In the new speech, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker encourages the women in the audience to “lead successful careers in the world,” instead of his original message wherein he praised homemaking and motherhood as a woman’s primary “vocation” in life.

“I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand, how much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker said in Perry’s version.

In his original speech, Butker addressed “the ladies present,” instead of the “women,” congratulating them for their “amazing accomplishment” while claiming that they have had “the most diabolical lies told to [them]” about their place in society.

In Perry’s video, Butker was further edited to conclude his address with this message: “Society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you and congratulations Class of 2024!”

Perry’s version is a far cry from Butker’s original speech, which was delivered at Kansas’ Benedictine College on May 11. In his original address, Butker railed against women in the workforce, LGBTQIA+ pride, abortion access and the use of IVF and surrogacy as family planning methods.

“Benedictine has gone from just another liberal arts school with nothing to set it apart to a thriving beacon of light,” Butker said in his speech. “I’m certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger, but instead met with excitement and pride, not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

Perry is one of many celebrities who have weighed in on the controversy. Commentators include Patricia Heaton, Maria Shriver, Whoopi Goldberg and Hoda Kotb — as well as other football players — either coming to Butker’s defense or denouncing him entirely.

The NFL’s chief diversity officer, Jonathan Beane, released a statement on May 15 asserting the organization did not condone Butker’s remarks.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Beane said in a statement to Outsports. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”