Jason Kelce Responds to Wife Kylie Being Labeled a ‘Homemaker’

Kylie Kelce is no homemaker, says her husband, Jason Kelce.

Jason, 36, responded on Monday, May 27, to an X user who labeled Kylie a “homemaker,” just days after Jason said he didn’t agree with Harrison Butker’s controversial comments about women in the workforce.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife,” Jason wrote via X. “I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”

Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it. I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals… https://t.co/TnNsTW4o4B — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 27, 2024

Further responding to criticism that his house is “dirty and messy on television,” Jason wrote: “We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks.”

Related: Stars React to Harrison Butker’s Graduation Speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy after making comments about gender roles and the LGBTQIA+ community during a graduation speech. Butker, 28, served as the commencement speaker for Benedictine College’s graduating class in Atchison, Kansas on Saturday, May 11. During his remarks, the athlete singled out the women graduates. “For the ladies present […]

On the Friday, May 24, episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Jason said that he didn’t agree with some of the things Butker, 28, said while giving a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on May 11.

“A lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with, but he was giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university and — shocker — it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech,” Jason said.

“Like, when he’s talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make … [I] can also acknowledge that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that’s not what they want to do in their life,” he explained. “When you’re listening to somebody you take in things that you like [and] you listen to other things and say, ‘I don’t f—king like that.’”

Jason added that his wife — with whom he shares three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 14 months — “a little bit frustrated by some of the comments.”

Butker, who plays with Jason’s brother, Travis, on the Kansas City Chiefs, has faced criticism over comments he made about women joining the workforce and suggesting that “homemaker” is “one of the most important titles of all.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” said the kicker.

Related: Who Is Harrison Butker's Wife? 5 Things to Know About Isabelle Butker Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images Isabelle Butker is making headlines after her husband Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you […]

The athlete said his own wife, Isabelle, would be the “first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Butker finally addressed the controversy during a speech at the Regina Caeli Academy Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, May 24.

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” he said. “Over the past few days, my beliefs, or what people think I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.”

Butker continued: “At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate, but as the days went on — even those who disagreed with my viewpoints — shared their support for my freedom of religion. In my seven years of being in the NFL, I’ve become familiar with the positive and negative comments, but the majority of them revolve around my performance on the field.”