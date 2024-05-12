Taylor Swift’s custom Eras Tour frocks are seemingly Kylie Kelce-approved.

Swift, 34, rocked a berry Alberta Ferretti chiffon gown during her Folklore and Evermore sets at her second concert in Paris on Friday, May 10. After the pop star hit the stage, Ferretti’s brand page shared outfit details and sketches.

Kylie, 31, who is married to retired NFL center Jason Kelce, dropped a “like” on three of the designer’s photos of the look. Kylie reacted to a pic of Swift wearing the trumpet-sleeve dress, as well as two sketches of the design.

Kylie has her own history with Ferretti, attending the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation in February.

Related: Taylor Swift Is 'Bejeweled' in Her Chic 'Eras Tour' Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

“It was absolutely phenomenal,” Kylie gushed via TikTok at the time, recapping the outing. “The show itself was stunning. The collection was beautiful and it was such a cool experience to sit front row.”

Kylie has also bonded with Swift ever since the pop star started dating Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, in 2023. Swift joined Kylie and the whole Kelce family in private suites at the AFC championship and Super Bowl earlier this year. The crew adorably cheered loudly when Travis, 34, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates won both games.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

“Taylor has really been integrated into the family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting Swift has especially gotten close with Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, and Kylie. “They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her.”

After Travis’ NFL season ended, Swift went back on the road for her Eras Tour concerts. She had a brief hiatus in April before kicking off the next leg on Thursday, May 9, with four shows in Paris. Swift will then take the concerts across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer before returning to North America in October.