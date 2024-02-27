Kylie Kelce Doesn’t Know How She Ended Up at Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Kelce is pushing herself outside of her comfort zone.

Kylie, 31, who is married to the Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, took to TikTok on Monday, February 26, to explain how she ended up attending Milan Fashion Week.

Kylie started the video off by joking that it was the start of a new series called “Places Kylie Has No Business Being.”

She then showed a montage of different video clips she had taken while visiting the Italian fashion capital, explaining that she attended the highly coveted event with her longtime friend, Elena.

“Although I am not an aesthetic fashionable girly, she is, and she guides me,” Kylie said in a voiceover.

After showing a video clip of the Milan Cathedral, the TikTok switched to a video of Kylie posing for photographers in a gray velour suit at the Alberta Ferretti show on Wednesday, February 21.

“It was absolutely phenomenal,” Kylie said as a clip of models passing by her on the runway played. “The show itself was stunning. The collection was beautiful and it was such a cool experience to sit front row.”

The following day, Kylie said that she got to stop by the label’s showroom and speak with the fashion designer Alberta Ferretti herself where they “basically went through the entire collection.”

In the video, Kylie could be seen chatting and laughing with Ferretti, 73, as they perused the racks of clothing from her latest collection. She wore a bright blue suit and white sneakers, while Ferretti opted for an all-black ensemble.

After this, Kylie told her followers that she attended the Moschino show, which took place on Thursday, February 22. “This show was so much fun,” she said as a clip of the show played. “There was so much color and really intriguing takes on classic pieces.”

At her core, Kylie is an athlete and has been steeped in the sports world for several years.

After playing competitive field hockey all throughout high school and college, Kylie matched with Jason on Tinder in 2015 — and the rest is history. She is now the head varsity coach for a high school field hockey team, as well as an event consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation.