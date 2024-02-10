Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are enjoying their time in Las Vegas before the 2024 Super Bowl, complete with a visit to see Adele’s acclaimed residency.

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, were spotted in the crowd at Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” concert on Friday, February 9, per TikTok footage. The Philadelphia Eagles center was seen standing holding a beverage can in one hand and a smartphone in the other, seemingly recording Adele’s rendition of “When We Were Young.” Kylie stood next to Jason, matching him in an all-black outfit.

Jason and Kylie traveled from their Pennsylvania home to Sin City to watch Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. Travis, 34, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates will play the San Francisco 49ers for the chance to clinch the NFL championship.

“I love just being a fan. Being able to root and just watch good football. I can’t wait to watch it,” Jason told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe earlier this month of cheering for his sibling. “Whenever you’re watching a loved one compete there’s a very prideful feeling that you have. That’s very different than competing [on] your own.”

He continued, “Obviously, my brother and I love each other very much. We’re cherishing these moments because we know eventually, they’ll be gone.”

While Jason and Kylie are excited to root for Travis and the Chiefs, they left their three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months — at home.

“I think it’s a little bit controversial, but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young,” Kylie told People in a February interview. “A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming, and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.”

She continued: “The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason’s going to be super busy and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn’t ideal. We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, will likely be joined at the big game by Jason and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna, 71, said on the Today show on Tuesday, February 6. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

Donna, Ed, Jason and Kylie have been seated in private boxes to watch the Chiefs’ playoff games last month alongside Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift. It is not known whether Swift, 34, will attend the Super Bowl as she played a concert in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10, but the 17-hour time difference and having access to a private jet certainly helps her odds of getting there in time.