Stylish

The Best Celebrity Sightings at Milan Fashion Week Winter 2024

By
Celebs at Milan Fashion Week
10
Getty Images (3)

Fashion month is in full swing and the stars are in Italy to celebrate. 

Milan Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday, February 20, with luxury labels including Diesel, Del Core, Max Mara and Prada unveiling designs for the fall/winter 2024-2025 season.

Prada’s front row was packed with A-listers like Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hunter Schafer

Watson, 33, was a must-see in a ruffled floral frock teamed with a timeless trench and pointed-toe heels. Ross, 51, for her part, made a statement in a collared fringe blouse styled with a sheer skirt, a distressed denim jacket and bronze pumps. Schafer, 25, meanwhile, looked sophisticated in a long zip-up jacket with sheer tights and oversized red spectacles. 

At the Max Mara show, Lucy Hale was fierce in a white power suit contrasted by black leather gloves and coordinating heels. 

To see their looks and more from Milan Fashion Week, keep scrolling: 

