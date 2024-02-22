Emma Watson reminded Us that she’s a fashion it-girl while roaming the streets of Milan.

The actress, 33, who is a longtime Prada ambassador, was all smiles as she was photographed outside the brand’s Milan store on Wednesday, February 21. Watson was willing it to be spring with her blue and white striped button-down shirt, light washed jeans and black Prada loafers. The shoes had a slight platform, and the iconic logo was visible atop the center of the sole.

Watson topped off the casual ensemble with a lightweight khaki coat with gold buttons and a camel cashmere sweater draped on her shoulders.

The Harry Potter star accessorized with gold rings, matching necklace and black sunglasses. She also carried what appeared to be the Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag while out shopping.

Watson previously posed as a model for the Prada Re-Edition collection, which features Re-Nylon, “a regenerated nylon yarn produced from recycled, purified plastic trash collected in the ocean, fishing nets and textile waste fibers,” according to the brand’s website.

Watson’s brunette locks had a slight wavy texture as her hair fell loosely at her shoulders on Wednesday. The actress was also seen outside the Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa during her stay in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. The weeklong fashion event began on Tuesday, February 20, and ends on Monday, February 26.

Over the years, Watson has become a fashion week staple, popping up in the front row of runway shows. However, when it comes to her on-screen appearances, Watson has been noticeably absent for five years.

Her last movie role was playing Meg March in 2019’s Little Women. But, contrary to popular belief, Watson has not retired from the industry.

“I don’t see myself as having stepped away from acting,” Watson told British Vogue in an interview published on January 25. “I just see myself as wanting to expand what I do and being able to be in things that I have written or directed or produced.”

Watson, who directed and starred in the 2022 short film that served as an ad campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance, explained that it’s been “really amazing” to step behind the camera.

“I just realized how much I loved it and that I wanted to keep doing that,” she gushed. “And so I actually study now as well.”

The Beauty and the Beast star revealed that her next dream project includes directing “something that I’d written,” telling the magazine that would “make me pretty excited.”

While Watson is far from done with acting, she warned her fans it might be some time before they see her back on the big screen. “Films can be decades in the making, finding it and writing it and putting it together,” she said. “I don’t see it as a closing down. I see it as an opening up.”