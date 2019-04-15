Happy Birthday, Emma Watson! Hermione is all grown up and turning 29 on Monday, April 15, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her seriously stylish fashion evolution. Since earning her breakthrough role playing the boss-lady wizard in the Harry Potter franchise at just 11 years old, the British actress’ spellbinding style has matured right along with her career and made her a bonafide red carpet style star in the process.

With a penchant for high-fashion looks by celeb-fave designers (think: Burberry, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and more), it didn’t take long for the brunette beauty to become a best-dressed list fixture. Rather than stick to glam gowns and frilly dresses, Watson has made a habit of rocking pants on red carpets around the globe.

Take, for instance, the 2014 Golden Globes, where she memorably turned heads in hybrid Dior number that featured a backless red gown over a pair of cropped back trousers. She stunned a sexy off-the-shoulder Calvin Klein jumpsuit at the 2016 “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology”-themed Met Gala, and she even turned up in an expertly tailored Oscar de la Renta one-piece at the L.A. premiere of Beauty in the Beast because princesses most definitely wear pants.

Speaking of Beauty and the Beast, the actress made quite the sartorial statement throughout that press tour. An advocate for sustainable fashion, Watson has made a habit of posting details about the environmental impact of her outfits on social media, but she took it a step further in 2017, creating a dedicated Instagram account (@the_press_tour) prior to embarking on her global junket for the film that chronicled all of her fab fashion choices and provided insights into the designers she chose to wear and why.

Whether she’s racking up acting awards or advocating for women and children around the globe as a UN Goodwill ambassador, the Ivy League-grad proves fashion can be as much about doing good as looking good. In honor of her 29th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of Watson’s best red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see her style evolution!