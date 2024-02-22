Kylie Kelce made her mark during her “first ever” fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.
Kelce, 31, stunned in a silver double-breasted suit with matching wide-legged pants and a white buttoned-up blouse while attending the Alberta Ferretti presentation. She and Neiman Marcus exec Jodi Kahn were all smiles as they struck a pose while sitting next to each other.
“Bravo @albertaferretti team for seating me next to @kykelce. I’m honored! What a great surprise on day 1 of #mfw,” Kahn wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 21.
Kelce reposted the story on Thursday, February 22, writing, “The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show! And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack.”
Kelce also reposted another photo standing alongside a pal with the caption, “The night Milan Fashion Week welcomed this gem to la squadra,” adding a heart over the snap.
Kylie’s Fashion Week debut comes days after she was spotted at a local bar in Sea City Isle, New Jersey, with husband Jason Kelce. In a series of social media videos, Jason, 36, and Kylie can be seen chatting together.
One clip showed Kylie at a bar enjoying live music, dancing on stage and passing out shots to the patrons. “Let’s hear it for Kylie Kelce, everybody,” the musician said to the crowd. “Our hostess with the mostest tonight!”
Before hitting the town at night, the duo participated in other activities, including attending a charity event hosted by restaurant Mike’s Seafood. The 5K, called Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run-Walk for Autism, raises money for autism support groups, families of special needs children and special service schools.
Fans took to social media to share footage from the event, with one clip showing Jason crossing the finish line as people cheered. “Jason Kelce ran a 5k to raise money for autism,” one user wrote.
Jason retweeted the post on Wednesday, poking fun at himself while writing, “‘Ran’ is a generous verb for what occurred. But we had a blast.”
The Jersey Shore trip came on the heels of the husband-wife duo traveling to Las Vegas to cheer on Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVIII. Kylie, who is famously a Philadelphia Eagles fan, stuck to her tradition of not wearing Kansas City Chiefs merch, instead donning a University of Cincinnati sweatshirt as a nod to Jason and Travis’ alma mater.
After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, Jason joined Travis, 34, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to celebrate the victory at nightclubs. While Kylie attended the game, she didn’t make an appearance at the afterparties.