Jason Kelce has no misconceptions about his running ability after completing a 5K to raise money for autism.

Kelce, 36, participated the Mike’s Seafood Run Walk for Autism in New Jersey on Saturday, February 17. Fans who attended the event whipped out their cameras to watch as the NFL star completed the run at Excursion Park, later taking to social media to share the captured footage.

In one video, posted by Fox Sports via X, the Eagles player could be seen crossing the finish line while drenched in sweat as people cheered. “Jason Kelce ran a 5K to raise money for autism,” they captioned the clip.

Kelce retweeted the post on Wednesday, February 21, adding, “‘Ran’ is a generous verb for what occurred. But we had a blast.”

The charity also posted snaps of the fundraiser, thanking Kelce for showing up for a good cause. “JASON KELCE WE LOVE YOU!” they wrote via Facebook on Tuesday, February 20. “Thanks for coming & supporting!”

Kelce has a long history of philanthropy, particularly in raising awareness for autism. He and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have worked closely with the Eagles Autism Foundation since Jason joined the NFL in 2011. The organization centers itself on “research, advocacy, empathy and unity” in an effort to raise awareness and funds for those in the autism community.

For years, Kylie volunteered for the foundation before taking on “more of an official” responsibility and Jason has since joined her side. In addition to participating in various events and 5Ks, the couple led the way for the nonprofit’s annual auction in November 2023 by putting up a throwback Kelly Green Eagles jacket that was ultimately awarded to Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson for $100,000.

Although talks of Jason retiring from the NFL have grew more prominent during the 2023-2024 season, his and Kylie’s work with the EAF will be lifelong.

“EAF knows that they can’t get rid of me,” Kylie told The Philadelphia Inquirer in January 2023. “Even if I’m not there in an official capacity, I’ll just keep volunteering. Once football is done, but let’s be real, I don’t think football will ever be done. But once Jason is done snapping the football on a regular basis, I can’t see us ever not having a part in EAF. We have that personal connection and we could never step away.”

Outside of his efforts with the EAF, Jason is currently “figuring out” how he and brother Travis Kelce can best support victims after the February 14 mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade, which left one person dead and multiple injured. The pair addressed the tragedy during the February 21 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. (Travis, 34, has donated $100K to the family of 2 children injured at the parade.)

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred,” Jason said at the top of the episode. “We also wanted to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”