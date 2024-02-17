Travis Kelce’s charity, Eighty-Seven Running, donated $100,000 to a family affected by the Super Bowl parade mass shooting.

The organization, which provides opportunities to disadvantaged youth, made two donations of $50,000 on the Reyes family’s GoFundMe page. The fundraiser was organized after their two daughters were shot at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, February 14.

“The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured. We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover,” the fundraiser description reads. “This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds. All funds are being deposited into a bank account established just for the girls. Any amount is appreciated.”

Thanks to Kelce’s donation, the page has surpassed its goal of $100,000 and by Friday, February 16, had accumulated more than $175,000.

In addition to receiving a donation from Kelce, 34, the girls also got a special visitor at the hospital. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, spent some time with the girls during their recovery at Children’s Mercy Kansas City. The family thanked the couple “for their outpouring [of] care, love, and support” and shared that the children had successful surgeries.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us,” the Reyes family said in a statement to KMBC News on Friday, February 16. “The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kelce and the Mahomes family aren’t the only ones who’ve taken the time to provide relief to those struggling after the tragedy. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated a total of $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 44-year-old Kansas City radio DJ who died after getting shot at the event. Swift broke up her donation into two payments of $50,000.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the singer, 34, wrote on the GoFundMe page which had a goal of $75,000.

Swift’s generosity helped the family surpass the $75,000 goal. The Lopez-Galvan family has received more than $314,000 as of Friday.

Nearly one million fans gathered at Kansas City’s Union Station on Wednesday, to celebrate the Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. After the rally game ended, multiple shots were fired.

During a press conference later that day, officials confirmed one death and at least 20 people injured, with nine children between the ages of 6 to 15 being treated for gunshot wounds at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Us Weekly confirmed that over the 12 minors injured, all are expected to make a full recovery. On Friday, two juveniles were charged in connection with the mass shooting.