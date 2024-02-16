Taylor Swift has taken action following the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Swift, 34, has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 44-year-old KC radio DJ who died after she was shot at the event.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the singer wrote on the GoFundMe page set up to raise $75,000.

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years,” the page states. “She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Swift helped the family surpass the $75,000 goal in the early hours of Friday, February 16, initially donating $50,000 and making a second donation of the same amount eight minutes later.

Nearly one million fans gathered at Kansas City’s Union Station on Wednesday, February 14, to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift was not in attendance as she jetted off to Australia to resume Eras tour dates, but her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, was at the center of the celebrations, performing a drunk version of “Friends in Low Places” on stage before the tragedy.

As the event came to a close following speeches from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and head coach Andy Reid, the Kansas City Police Department reported that multiple “shots [had] been fired around Union Station.”

During a press conference later that day, officials confirmed one death and at least 20 people injured, with nine children treated for gunshot wounds expected to make full recoveries. Three armed suspects have since been detained.

All Chiefs players and coaches staff were reported as safe and accounted for after the incident, per Kansas City police.

Shortly after news broke of the shooting, members of Chiefs Kingdom took to social media to show support for their home city.

“Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via X. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also paid tribute to the victims, writing, “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Justin Reid, a safety for Kansas City, echoed his teammates’ sentiments, adding, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, who also attended the parade, sent her thoughts and prayers as well. “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

Kelce, who was spotted at a bar after the shooting on Wednesday night, posted a statement via X: “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl parade, city manager Brian Platt hinted to local public radio station KCUR that Swift was asked not to attend the event.

“I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” Platt explained.

The parade was held three days after Super Bowl LVIII, which Swift attended after flying halfway across the globe from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo. She cheered for the Chiefs from a private suite, making her way down to the field after the game to congratulate Kelce on his big win. The couple, who began dating last summer, went public with their romance in September 2023 when Swift attended Kelce’s home game against the Chicago Bears.