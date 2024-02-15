Travis Kelce was spotted in downtown Kansas City hours after the fatal Super Bowl parade shooting.

Kelce, 34, was photographed entering the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar in Country Club Plaza on Wednesday, February 14, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a red tracksuit and a backward baseball cap, posing for a selfie with two local police officers.

Several hours earlier, Kelce and his Chiefs teammates were celebrating their Super Bowl LVIII victory with a hometown parade at Union Station. During the ceremony, a seemingly drunk Kelce took the stage to perform a version of “Friends in Low Places” before Patrick Mahomes took the mic.

At the end of the rally, shots were fired. Local law enforcement officials confirmed that one attendee — later revealed to be local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan — had died and more than 20 were injured.

Related: What We Know About the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting So Far A shooting took place shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their Super Bowl parade. Nearly a million people gathered on Wednesday, February 14, to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid and more members of the […]

After the shots had been fired, the Chiefs organization confirmed that all athletes and staff were safe and had been accounted for. The governors for both Kansas and Missouri, as well as the mayor of KC, were also marked safe.

Kelce and several of his teammates have shared tributes to the victims following the tragedy.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote via X later on Wednesday. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Us Weekly confirmed that 12 of the victims, including 11 minors between the ages of 6 and 15, had been transported to Children’s Mercy Kansas City for treatment. Nine of the patients had suffered gunshot wounds and all are expected to recover.

Related: NFL Stars and Celebrities React to Shooting at Super Bowl Parade Celebrities and NFL stars are speaking out after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The Kansas City police department confirmed on Wednesday, February 14, that one parade attendee had died and at least 10 other people were gravely injured during the parade. The Missouri football team was celebrating their Sunday, February […]

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, for his part, wanted to personally make sure that the victims were “doing OK.”

“Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok,” Valdes-Scantling, 29, wrote via X . “But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”

The Chiefs organization also penned a statement about the incident, which was reshared by the NFL.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” a statement read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. … We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Police officers have taken three suspects into custody and an investigation is ongoing.